Wall Street Falls on Weak Tech Stocks Following Fed Minutes; cyclicals rise By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE IMAGE A Wall Street sign is seen in the financial district of New York, USA, November 8, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

By Devik Jain

Jan 6 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s major indices fell on Thursday in a volatile trading session after the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting struck an aggressive tone, pushing down on big tech and tech firms. boosting cyclical sectors, sensitive to the economy.

* At 1600 GMT, the Industrial Average was down 96.59 points, or 0.30%, to 36,292.15 units; the index rose 2.12 points, or 0.04%, to 4,703.14 units; and it lost 10.28 points, or 0.05%, to 15,096.26 units.

* Six of the top 11 S&P sectors declined, while other value-oriented sectors such as energy, finance and industry rose.

* The technology and consumer discretionary divisions, which are home to some of the largest growth stocks, such as Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ :), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 each lost more than 1%.

* The Dow Jones fell from its all-time high after Fed minutes showed the possibility of raising interest rates earlier than expected and withdrawing stimulus to curb inflation.

* The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged more than 3% on Wednesday, its biggest one-day percentage drop since February.

* “The aggressive tone of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes suggests that the central bank is concerned about inflation,” said Nancy Davis of Quadratic Capital Management. “We believe the Fed is likely to be more cautious and take longer than the market expects to assess the economy before embarking on a rapid rate hike cycle and balance sheet reduction plan.”

* The banking sub-index rose 1%, following the performance of benchmark 10-year US Treasuries, which hit its highest level since April 2021 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)

