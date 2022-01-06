Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Thursday, January 6

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Unexpected events will fill you with the spirit to undertake new and exciting projects that will leave you very good financial income. This is your time to distract yourself and enjoy the good company of your friends. Pay attention to everything related to studies. Lucky numbers: 8, 15, 13.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Do not change the plans you have to please others. There is someone in your life with a somewhat challenging and even aggressive attitude. It is time for you to get away from that person. A problem in your life repeats itself for you to pay attention to and this is the best time to do it. Lucky numbers: 6, 47, 20.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

The spiritual plays an important role in your life. Listen to what your heart dictates. Activate your psychic mind and you will be in awe of your hidden abilities. You recover in both physical and emotional health. You miraculously develop greater resistance to disease or physical problems. Lucky numbers: 21, 9, 16.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your mind will be through the roof, but at the same time very creative. Do not neglect your work or obligations to be fantasizing. Channel that imaginative stream to express your artistic talents. In love you will feel confident and willing to launch into a serious union. Lucky numbers: 45, 39, 5.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You are in a time of change so it is not advisable to make serious decisions at the moment. Professionally, you are doing a wonderful job. By helping others you will be able to open your way to greater opportunities to progress. Lucky numbers: 43, 5, 19.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Your social life receives that spark of energy that will propel you to carry out travel plans and to get in touch with well-known people who live abroad. The confidence you have in yourself will be your trump card. You will dare everything and you will achieve everything. Lucky numbers: 26, 15, 10.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Delays and interruptions combine to complicate things a bit, especially in your area of ​​work or profession. Put aside those things or people that no longer make up anything in your life and that delay or hinder you. Live the present moment intensely. Lucky numbers: 14, 33, 9.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The visit of a loved one, although it will bring you joy, will alter your present and future plans. Cooperate with others, but also learn to say no when necessary. Express clearly what your obligations are and do not throw yourself over those of other people. Lucky numbers: 12, 7, 44.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Work and profession are emphasized, but do not allow them to pressure you by pouring greater responsibilities on you than you have until now. Express yourself with confidence and clarify any doubts you have. Develop patience and stay on familiar ground today. Lucky numbers: 20, 7, 44.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You organize yourself in all aspects of your life. You will look for answers to everything that worries you internally and that you want to solve or overcome in life. Put yourself in the place you have to be and do not allow others to come and tell you what you have or do not have to do. Lucky numbers: 3, 31, 4.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Go looking for people and places where action reigns. Greater achievements and new challenges will come that will give you the opportunity to manifest your brilliant ideas. It is time to put a different turn in your life and get out of the stagnation in which you have been immersed lately. Lucky numbers: 31, 1, 13.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Listen to your heart, but don’t ignore reality, Pisces. Sometimes things do not go as expected, but you can be sure that what is happening in your life now has its reason for being and somehow, sooner or later, it will work in your favor. You just have to have faith in yourself and in God. Lucky numbers: 25,9, 17.