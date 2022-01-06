Was Eduin Caz a victim of “racism” at Six Flags California? | News from Mexico

U.S.- Eduin Caz has now become one of the most important artists of the Mexican Regional, But for a few weeks he has been in constant controversy, from a video of an alleged “infidelity” to his state of health.

On this occasion the vocalist of Grupo Firme published on his Instagram account several photographs in the company of his wife Anahy, in which they could be seen very happy and in love.

But a few hours ago Eduin shared a series of videos in which he declared that he had given his assistant one of his cell phones to take care of, but when he got on one of the games he ended up losing it.

Luckily for the interpreter of “Everyone”, a security guard had found it and even told him that around 8 at night he would return it, so he decided to stay all day at the amusement park.

However, Eduin clarified that he did not like to get on that type of game, most of the time he was busy waiting for his cell phone to be returned, but unfortunately he did not achieve his goal.

In addition, the singer, to the surprise of many, declared that possibly He was a victim of “racism” because he felt a certain rejection when he saw him, so he assumed that because he was Mexican, he could not get his cell phone back.

A gringo attended to me and I know that because I was Mexican he did not give it to me, he looked at me and made an ugly face, so he did not give it to me ”, revealed the artist.

As if that were not enough, the artist also tagged the official Six Flags account, so that they would somehow realize the attitudes and injustice he experienced, by not getting his membership back.

Will Eduin Caz duet with Christian Nodal?

Eduin Caz invited Christian Nodal to perform the famous duet that in the end ended up being canceled, because the Sonoran singer revealed that he did not like the music by Grupo Firme.

“Family we are happy to share this news with you, I already spoke with Nodal, we are going to see each other soon to record, chance and even Beli sneaks in” revealed the Mexican artist.