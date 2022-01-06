“We can’t believe it”: Galilea Montijo congratulates Paul Stanley on his commitment to Joely Bernat

The impossible has just been possible according to the drivers of “Today”: Paul Stanley finally proposed to Joely Bernat and was congratulated by Galilea Montijo.

Paul Stanley’s coworkers have been pestering the son of the late Paco Stanley for months about when he would propose to his partner. The wishes of the drivers of “Today” They finally came true and the couple will be walking down the aisle very soon.

Through his official Instagram account, Joely Bernat made his commitment to Paul Stanley public. With a video in which a beautiful Parisian landscape appears in the background followed by a photograph in which Paul appears kneeling putting the ring on Joely’s finger, the model wrote: “I said yes in Paris”.

Quickly friends from the artistic milieu of the couple were present at the publication and gave their best wishes: “What happiness”Consuelo Duval wrote. “You know how pleased that news Joely gives me, May you always be very happy. Hug you, i love you“Said Mauricio Mancera and Cynthia Urias was present saying:”Congratulations! We are ready for the mess ha ha ha. I love”.

Galilea Montijo shocked by Paul Stanley’s engagement

After announcing the news in “Today”, Galilea Montijo He went to the stories on his official Instagram account to make a public congratulation to those in love. With a photograph the driver wrote: “I am so happy for you guys. I love them”.

Taking advantage of the occasion, Galilea Montijo recorded a video in which, with great shock, she mentioned: “How about the picture of my Paul giving the ring? We can’t believe it. Congratulations my Paul, my Joely wherever you are right now enjoying love”.