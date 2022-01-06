We test the Android TV projector that wants to be your next television

Related news

The reign of Android in Spain goes far beyond mobile phones, and we have seen it in areas such as Android TV. This operating system designed specifically for televisions also fits into a sister category, such as projectors, and in recent months we have not stopped testing various models.

One of the brands that we have highlighted the most is Xgimi. The Chinese manufacturer specialized in projectors already surprised us with their exceptional Halo model, and we really wanted to know what they are capable of in their most ambitious models.

We’ve spent the last few weeks testing its two best projectors to date, although today we’ll focus on its most ambitious model, called the Aura. Not surprisingly, Xgimi affirms that it is so powerful that it could be your next television, a statement that has not left us indifferent at all. Will it be able to live up to expectations?

A projector that aspires to be the center of our living room

When we analyzed the Xgimi Halo, we highlighted its small size as one of its key factors, since it was easy to take it with one hand and transport it and take it anywhere. The Xgimi Aura is directly at the other extreme, and its size and weight make it very difficult to transport.

Measuring 606 x 401 x 139.5 mm and weighing 14.93 kg, it is a projector designed to be left in a location in the house and to be its location almost permanently. In this sense, it is not very different from the televisions that it intends to replace, beyond providing a cleaner style in your home if you have smooth white walls. We would even say diaphanous, but the appearance of the projector itself does not lend itself to it.

On the front we appreciate its powerful sound system.



In a combination of black and silver, the Xgimi Aura stands out right out of the box, and it’s not easy for everyone to identify it as a projector until you turn it on. This is partly due, not only to its size and shape so different from that of a traditional projector.

This is because it is an ultrashort-throw monitor. But what exactly does this mean? Well, instead of having to place the projector several meters from the wall like a traditional projector, we must keep it close to the wall where we want to project the image.

Xgimi Aura official dimension guide



The further we move the projector away from the wall, the larger the projection will be. The crucial difference is in the distance required to achieve a suitable size. At 10 centimeters from the wall we will have an 80-inch screen, while if we move it away 44 centimeters we will achieve a size of 150 inches.

With the keystone correction we can make an adjustment that suits our wall.



The short distance offers some key advantages, such as being able to achieve gigantic screen sizes in very small rooms, easier to adapt the furniture to a cinema experience and the freedom to cross anywhere in the house without cutting the projection, one of the classic drawbacks of longtime projectors.

As the light is emitted from the base towards the wall diagonally, it is possible that if we get close (for example, to connect something to the HDMI) we receive a flash of light that can damage our eyes. The Xgimi Aura has a system that is capable of reducing the light emitted if we place ourselves on it to avoid damage to the eyes.

User experience: quality and connectivity

As for image quality, it has not ended up convincing us as much as we expected. Testing more modest projector models, we noticed that we required low-light rooms to have a good viewing experience. And we were hoping that the Xgimi Aura could end the myth that projectors are made to be used exclusively in the dark.

With the promise of wanting to replace our next television and a brightness of 2400 ANSI nits, our expectations were to be able to use the projector in our living room without ever missing the television, and fortunately it has not been.

While any kind of colorful content looks really good in well-lit rooms, the moment we switch to traditional TV content like watching the news, it becomes difficult to watch at a TV-like color level. For Xgimi to comply in the sense of replacing television, we consider that it is essential that it comply in all cases of use equal to or better than television, and having to lower the blinds during lunch to be able to watch television is not a scenario in which it stands out.

When night comes, we do notice how the strengths of the Aura begin to shine. Thanks to 4K, we can have gigantic screen sizes without appreciating loss of definition, occupying practically the entire wall without loss. We find the colors great for a cinema experience, but we have appreciated a kind of halo of light around light images in dark scenes (for example, the letters of the subtitles), something is not annoying, but that moves it slightly away from the excellence.

The famous gotelé walls are not ideal for ultrashort-throw projectors.



When projecting, we have noticed that it is essential to have a smooth wall. It seems obvious, but the gotelé painting style continues to prevail in millions of Spanish homes, and while in a traditional projector it is slightly noticeable and does not cause great annoyance, the projection angle of the ultrashort-throw projector makes every grain of the wall leave a shadow that makes the projection annoying. If your house has walls like this and you opt for a model like this, you will need a projection cloth.

In terms of sound quality, we would say that it is the most powerful aspect of the Xgimi Aura. We have four 15W speakers signed by Harman Kardon that put the finishing touches for a cinema experience. At the power level we have more than enough to make a scandal sound even in large rooms, although if we prefer to opt for our personal audio system we also have a choice.

In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, we have a 3.5 mm jack and optical audio output. These are some of the output ports, an aspect in which the Aura does not fall short, as it is also accompanied by an ethernet port, three USB 2.0 and three HDMI 2.0.

Thanks to the game mode, playing at 100 inches without latency problems is a reality.



Each of the HDMI has its own configuration integrated into the system, and that is if we connect, for example, the console to HDMI port 1 and select the game mode as the display mode (which eliminates all kinds of processing to reduce the latency and that makes it comfortable to play) said mode will be used only in this port and will return to cinema mode when we go to another HDMI port.

Android TV with an important absence

Within Android TV, we have options such as 3D video (for which you will need glasses)



The Xgimi Aura is a projector that integrates Android TV into the device, along with a MediaTek MT9629 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage to install all the applications you want. The Android TV version is 10.0 and it has built-in Chromecast support so that we can send content from the mobile.

To control the system, we have a command that stands out for its quality of construction, being made of aluminum. We have the classic Android controls, as well as direct access to the quick settings.

The system works like a charm, but we have a key limitation, and that is that it is not certified for Netflix. Using an application known as Desktop Manager we can install the mobile version of Netflix inside the projector, which is manageable but does not offer us the experience of the version adapted to television. This limitation is at odds only with Netflix and its content distribution network, so if you are not subscribed to this service, the rest of the alternatives work great.

In my case, Android TV has tiptoed past and I ended up opting for a Fire TV.



But what solutions do you have if Netflix is ​​important to you? Well, beyond using this version of the application you can use third-party devices (in my case, I use an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for its integration with Alexa), but this raises a question. Is Android TV an added value if later you are going to connect a third-party system via HDMI? The absence of Netflix and these types of solutions open a range for us to try projectors of a more traditional nature that also benefit from this type of dongles.

Why choose between a television and a projector when you can have both for less?

The Xgimi Aura is a projector that costs a whopping 2,500 euros. After weeks of testing it thoroughly, it is a difficult price to justify. Being a short-throw product has great advantages, such as being able to get a gigantic screen in small rooms, as well as its audio system.

If having a 100-150-inch screen without loss of quality in any room is your top priority, the Xgimi Aura becomes an important product to consider.

However, 2,500 euros is a lot of money and goes a long way. With them you can have an OLED television, the Xgimi Halo that we liked so much and we would still have money to spare, not having to debate whether a projector can replace a television and having the best of both worlds.

Xgimi Aura on its official website.

Xgimi Aura on PC Components.

