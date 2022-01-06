What awaits Latin America with the return to power of the leftist governments. This is what the analysts say

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT.

In 2021, several countries in Latin America took a turn to the left, and with it, concerns about the deterioration of democracy and the advance of authoritarianism in the region have grown.

Recently, in the elections in Chile and Honduras, Gabriel Boric and Xiomara Castro, respectively, were elected presidential candidates from the left, thus replacing the governments of the right, as happened in Bolivia with Luis Arce in 2020 and in Peru with Pedro Castillo, a mid 2021.

In Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, who has been in power for 15 years, assigned himself a fourth consecutive term, to complete 20 years, through a questioned electoral process, declared by the United States, the European Union and a large part of the international community as “illegitimate”.

Upcoming elections in the region

In 2022, three general elections will be held, the first scheduled for February 6 in Costa Rica. But the two elections in which attention is most concentrated are those of Colombia and Brazil. In both countries the potential candidates to win are from the left.

According to an article, published at the end of the year (2021), by Connectas, the main platform that promotes collaborative journalism in America, “Latin American democracy will once again experience a dangerous year in 2022.”

«Colombia will have presidential elections in May. There Gustavo Petro, a leftist candidate, worries many about his background as mayor of Bogotá, when he responded to legal actions against him by summoning his followers to the Plaza de Bolívar, in open defiance of the institutions. Petro has played on several occasions with the idea of ​​convening a constituent assembly “if the congress does not make the necessary reforms,” ​​although he has also assured that he will not take that step, “said Connectas.

In the opinion of the political scientist, Pedro Fonseca, in an interview with LA PRENSA, “I would not associate the advance of authoritarianism with the emergence or resurgence of leftist regimes in the region, of course there will be new leftist governments like Chile, as probably in Brazil, if Lula (Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former president of Brazil 2003-2010) is elected ”, but,“ there has been a separation, a historical division between this left that governs with the regimes of (Nicolás) Maduro in Venezuela and Ortega in Nicaragua they have been classified as criminals against humanity, “he said.

He added that “suddenly people can come to believe or interpret that this failed left-wing model that dominates in Nicaragua is similar to the left-wing governments that have been dramatically elected in these other countries, but it is not convenient to fall into these biases, precisely because the government of Daniel Ortega, in principle, is not on the left because it does not defend leftist values, nor does it carry out leftist policies, and on the other hand, because the Ortega regime is no longer a legitimate government of origin.

Will authoritarianism advance in the region?

The political analyst and former Nicaraguan ambassador, José Dávila Membreño, pointed out that there are two fundamental reasons that indicate that authoritarianism could grow in Latin America in 2022.

«First, because of the activity of countries like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, to continue to instill and support any movement that tends to participate in elections, they support them to win those elections. Also with the support of course from the world authoritarian bloc headed by Russia and China, and other countries that also support the movements and parties that are ideologically identifying with it.

«Secondly, these people are unscrupulous, demagogues, they promise things that they will not keep taking advantage of the weaknesses of democracy. Democracy cannot solve all the serious problems of poverty, marginalization, corruption, etc., at once, “he explains.

He adds that “once in government these parties (of the left) with international support from the totalitarian, world authoritarian bloc, change the constitution and seek how to eternalize (in power), they argue to apply a popular model that solves the problems, but that’s false, they don’t.

Dávila specifies that, fundamentally, the supposed struggle of the leftist governments is against capitalism, but «they become a nomenclature capitalism, handling all the money at will, they become corrupt, they enthrone themselves in power to spread their ideology, in the end, they do not fulfill the peoples, but the peoples can no longer change it because they become authoritarian, they become enemies of the free elections that were the ones that allowed them to gain power, “warned the political analyst.

“Democracies are not good, but dictatorships are worse”

For its part, the political scientist and director of the Inter-American Institute for Democracy, Carlos Sánchez BerzaínHe wrote in an opinion piece entitled “12 certainties to understand 2022”, that “it seems that dictatorships are gaining space, but they have feet of clay.”

«In 2021 they took back Bolivia, they controlled the presidency of Peru and advanced in Chile. They suffered the most important defeat with the transition to democracy in Ecuador led by Lenin Moreno, they lost in Argentina. They affirmed their dictatorship in Venezuela and consolidated their crimes against humanity in Nicaragua, “summarizes the expert in his article.

Democracies are not doing well, he adds, “but dictatorships are worse. Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua do not have an economy, they do not have a people and they govern based on state terrorism and fear, they do not have a historical narrative and are identified as organized crime.

How does Ortega benefit from the advance of the left in the region?

Dávila reiterated that the world authoritarian bloc headed by Russia and China, have common orthodox points with the authoritarian countries “they think of themselves as anti-capitalist, which is not true because they are great friends of money, wealth and everything they can. manipulate as a State “, he pointed out.

In addition, “because of their anti-American position, under the slogan that they are anti-imperialist, these countries help Russia and China to criticize the United States, seeking how to weaken it, how to make believe that there is a democracy that does not work or that they do not resolve the problems of the population, “he added.

Regarding the Ortega regime, Dávila said that “he has joined that bloc headed by Russia and China as an appendage, he is practically no longer interested in the development of Nicaragua, he is no longer interested in the economy, he is interested in maintaining a precarious model, but Above all, it is interested in serving Russia and China, facing the political line against the US, in such a way that Nicaragua, its regime will seek to benefit from this trend that exists.

Regarding the emergence of the new left-wing governments in Latin America, Dávila agreed separately with Fonseca, that in the end there is a difference between them.

“I do not know if the Nicaraguan regime has ascendancy over these other systems, because it is the one that has violated human rights the most and is accused of crimes against humanity, and some of them do not want to be so close or be very friends of Nicaragua. », Said Davila.

For Fonseca, the fact that the left is gaining ground in Latin America represents a new challenge in the region, “precisely because of the lack of operation of the Organization of American States (OAS), because it has shown that it does not have the capacity to face the problems that the region now presents ».

The New York Times analysis

This Tuesday, January 4, The New York Times published the analysis “The left rises in Latin America in a key electoral year for Brazil and Colombia,” where it predicts the triumph of left-wing candidates in both Latin American countries.

«This year, politicians from the left are the favorites to win the presidential elections in Colombia and Brazil, replacing the incumbent presidents of the right, which would put the left and the center-left in power in the six largest economies of a country. region that extends from Tijuana to Tierra del Fuego ”, indicates the article signed by Ernesto Londoño, Julie Turkewitz and Flávia Milhorance.

“The economic suffering, the increase in inequality, the fervent discontent with the rulers and the mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic have driven a pendulum movement that distances itself from the center-right and right-wing leaders that dominated a few years ago” adds the letter dated in Rio de Janeiro.

The US media argues that “with rising inflation and stagnant economies, the new leaders of Latin America will have difficulties to achieve a real change in the deep problems,” according to Pedro Mendes Loureiro, professor of Latin American studies at the University of Cambridge. To some extent, he said, voters are “choosing the left simply because right now it is the opposition.”

He also refers that “the trend has not been universal. In the past three years, voters in El Salvador, Uruguay and Ecuador have pushed their governments to the right. And in Mexico and Argentina, last year, the center-left parties lost ground in the legislative elections, undermining their presidents.