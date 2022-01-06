What do Ixtahuacán and Nahualá ask for to resolve the conflict in the area? – Free Press

The state of siege also meant the announcement of a new dialogue process, however, there is a conflict resolution mechanism that for seven months stopped calling the parties, which makes the residents of these areas doubt the benefits of a new mechanism.

The conflict between Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán and Nahualá continues and, even under a state of siege, the confrontations have not stopped and the same authorities have withdrawn due to the escalation of violence.

For now, neither Ixtahuacán nor Nahualá know who is leading the dialogue process and when they will be convened; although they hope that state intervention will go further and solve deeper problems.

The two municipalities do not agree with the territorial limits, but the presence of criminal groups seems to be taking advantage of the instability in the area to operate clandestinely, according to the vision of some analysts consulted. They emphasize that in several seizures in the municipalities in question large caliber weapons have been found, something that is not “normal” for people from the countryside, an extreme that the authorities assure should also give priority.

Both Ixtahuacán and Nahualá authorities are clear that only with conversations they will not reach anything, so they have proposals to avoid new blood events among the residents of Sololá.

Security and resources

The solutions to the conflict between the municipalities of Sololá will not be resolved by talking, the State needs to take action, said Sabino Tambriz, first councilor of the Municipality of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán.

His municipality considers it prudent, in addition to the constant conversations, to take action, mainly limiting Ixtahuacán and Nahualá, and then continue working on the coexistence process.

“If the Government or the competent authorities must make the decision to make the municipal territorial limit, which is where the problem has always come from. By doing this, peace and tranquility would be found for the two peoples (…) If only the state of siege is expanded and the solution of the problem is not sought, if they do not make the territorial delimitation, I imagine that with all this it will go away to continue ”, said Tambriz.

Another proposal that has already been transferred to the Ministry of Defense was the installation of military detachments in conflict zones. “We, at the dialogue table, as the people of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, have requested a military detachment in both towns, at strategic points so that the conflict is minimized,” added Tambriz.

For his part, the mayor of Nahualá, Manuel Guarchaj, during a meeting last Monday reported that 250 homes have been counted with bullet holes as a result of the territorial dispute, so maintaining the presence of the security forces is a priority.

Guarchaj also recognized that Nahualá is willing to dialogue, but also hopes that the State will work on other additional measures, such as guaranteeing the supply of water from sources that supply Nahualá to Ixtahuacán, another of the sources of the conflict, and where the community consensus to allow pipeline to be installed to share the resource.

Has the answer been available since 1999?

In the opinion of Miguel Ángel Balcárcel, independent analyst and former head of the National Dialogue System, the governments have forgotten the framework agreement signed between Ixtahuacán and Nahualá in 1999, which was later confirmed by the two municipalities in 2004, without a single administration of government decided to apply it.

A little more than 22 years have passed since the agreement and a clear roadmap was established to solve a historical conflict, at the discretion of Balcárcel.

“The agreement regulated that in the legalization of the co-properties the mechanisms for the peaceful coexistence of both populations should be established and that was what was not done, that is the non-systematization and continuity of the action of the institutional public apparatus and of the civil servants of turn, no one followed up and for me the key is to resume that agreement, “he said.

The expert is clear that there may be a thousand more emergency measures in the area, but that none of them will allow a solution to the problem, “conflict in global terms is resolved through public policy, not with emergency intervention by the armed forces. to ensure a dignified life for the populations and that response corresponds to the State ”.

Application under evaluation

The Ministry of Defense, which is officially leading the High Level Roundtable, is preparing the call for dialogue, as confirmed by Colonel Rubén Téllez, spokesman for the military institution.

Téllez also acknowledged that they are studying the possibility of installing the military detachments requested by the neighbors. “If the request was received, it is under analysis and the installation of the two detachments is being considered, one in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán and the other in Nahualá. No final decision has been made, but it is being given a lot of consideration, “he added.

According to Téllez, the Ministry of Defense currently has about 30 requests for the installation of military detachments throughout the country, but installing it in Nahualá and Ixtahuacán is a priority given the current circumstances.