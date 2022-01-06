What do teams need to make the playoffs in Week 18?

We review what each of the teams that is still alive in contention requires to access the NFL playoffs

Of the 14 postseason tickets that are distributed between the two Conferences of the NFL, 11 already have an owner. In the AFC, it remains to meet two of the invited to the playoffs, while in the NFCIt only remains to identify one.



However, there are still numerous teams that aspire to win those seats: in the AFC, there are five teams with mathematical possibilities of obtaining one of these two tickets, while in the NFC; the final ticket is contested between two teams.

What does each of those clubs need to earn a spot in the postseason party of the NFL? Here we explain it to you:

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

In the AFC, there are five of seven tickets awarded for postseason access, although the order is yet to be defined. These are the teams that are guaranteed their participation in the playoffs:

Cincinnati Bengals, champions AFC North

Kansas city chiefs, champions AFC West

Tennessee Titans, champions AFC South

Buffalo bills

New england patriots

These are the possible scenarios to define the final postseason draw in the American Conference:

The Ravens they secure a Wild Card berth to the playoffs with:

– Win + Chargers loss + Colts loss + Dolphins loss or draw

The Bills secure the divisional title of the AFC East with:

– Triumph, or

– Defeat of Patriots, or

– Tie + tie of Patriots

The Bengals ensure the first place in the sowing of the AFC with:

– Win + Chiefs defeat + Titans defeat + Patriots defeat or draw, or

– Triumph + Defeat of Chiefs + Defeat of Titans + Triumph of Bills

The Colts they secure a Wild Card berth to the playoffs with:

– Triumph, or

– Defeat of Chargers + tie between Steelers and Ravens, or

– Chargers defeat + Steelers defeat + Dolphins win

The Chiefs ensure the first place in the sowing of the AFC with:

– Triumph + defeat or tie of Titans, or

– Draw + defeat of Titans

The Raiders they secure a Wild Card berth to the playoffs with:

– Triumph, or

– Tie + loss of Colts, or

– Colts defeat + Steelers defeat or draw

The Chargers they secure a Wild Card berth to the playoffs with:

– Win or draw

The Patriots ensure the first place in the sowing of the AFC with:

– Win + Loss or Draw of Bills + Loss of Chiefs + Loss of Titans

The Patriots ensure the title of the AFC East with:

– Win + defeat or draw for Bills, or – Draw + defeat for Bills

The Steelers they secure a Wild Card berth to the playoffs with:

– Win + loss of Colts + that the game between Chargers and Raiders does not end in a draw

The Titans ensure the first place in the sowing of the AFC with:

– Triumph, or

– Tie + defeat or tie of Chiefs, or

– Chiefs defeat + Bengals defeat or draw + Patriots defeat or draw, or

– Defeat of Chiefs + defeat or draw of Bengals + triumph of Bills

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

In the NFC, there are already six teams with their guaranteed ticket to the postseason, and there is only one ticket left to be distributed. The Packers have already secured top spot in the Conference seeding, but the rest of the order remains to be determined. These are the teams that are guaranteed their participation in the National playoffs:

Green bay packers, champions of the NFC North and N ° 1 in the NFC

Dallas cowboys, champions of the NFC East

Tampa bay buccaneers, champions of the NFC South

Arizona cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles

These are the possible scenarios to define the final postseason draw in the National Conference:

The Cardinals ensure the title of the NFC West with:

– Rams win + defeat

The Rams ensure the title of the NFC West with:

– Win or draw, or

– Defeat or draw Cardinals

The Saints they secure a Wild Card berth to the playoffs with:

– Win + Loss of 49ers

The 49ers they secure a Wild Card berth to the playoffs with:

– Win or draw, or

– Defeat or tie Saints