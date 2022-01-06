What does the emoji of the person with the arms in “X” mean?

WhatsApp is not only full of surprising details such as the possibility of sending messages that disappear in 24 hours, activating the photos that are seen only once, but it also has various curious things such as emojis.

Each emoji in the messaging service has a totally different meaning. While some are fairly easy to recognize, there are other emoticons that need a more thorough review. To do this, we will use the Emojipedia web page as a source, which will remove doubts about one in particular: what does the person with the arms in “X” mean.

According to the Emojipedia website, the emoji of the person with crossed arms has to do with the game “Deal or not deal”.

According to the website it means “No deal”.

In WhatsApp it can also be translated as rejection or say “No”.

Also Emojipedia indicates that the emoji tends to say “No deal.”

What other names are they known by

How to know who your friend talks to the most on WhatsApp

First you must have the most current version of WhatsApp on your cell phone.

You can download it from the official iOS Store or Google Play stores

You can also download the WhatsApp APK from this link.

Now, open WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone mobile device.

At that time, go to “Settings” or “Settings” of WhatsApp.

Then go to “Storage”.

In that place you will see the “Manage storage” tab, although this name may vary on some devices.

At that moment, you will see the list in order of all the people with whom the user you want to investigate talks.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If the answer is yes, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!