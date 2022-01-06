What we have learned from the first Hall of Fame results and whether publicizing them is good for baseball

In its early days, the Baseball Hall of Fame was intended to be a sanctuary for former players and their accomplishments. But over time, the Hall’s election process has become a sport’s most trusted showcase, with the tabulation and dissection of individual ballots spanning nearly two months, an often angry debate further fueled by the networks. social.

The results of this year’s election won’t be announced until January 25, but due to the phlebotomy of the week-long vote, we already know pretty well that Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens won’t get induction into the Hall of Fame at this time. , his 10th and final year of eligibility on the writers’ ballot. We already know pretty well that Curt Schilling, who was 16 votes short in the election last year, will get fewer votes this time. David Ortiz may be the only player on this year’s ballot to win the election, although third baseman Scott Rolen is also doing well in early results.

This gradual bloodshed may have depleted some of the joy of what is supposed to be a celebration.

Josh Rawitch is in his first year as Hall of Fame president, and in a conversation Wednesday, he acknowledged ongoing questions about whether there could be a better voting process. He said he promised himself that he would go through the cycle for a year before evaluating it.

No other Hall of Fame vote in professional sports generates a volume of debate equal to that of baseball. Beyond discussions of the performance merits of individual players, the heated debate over whether players linked to steroids should be admitted has persisted for the better part of two decades. But the annual discussion unfolds in a way that no one could have anticipated due to fan work.

Ryan Thibodaux began tabulating ballots in 2014 because, as he wrote in a response to a direct message, he wanted to assess Houston’s first baseman Jeff Bagwell’s chances of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Thibodaux grew up as a fan of the Astros. “When he fared relatively poorly in his early years on the ballot, he wanted to better understand why,” Thibodaux wrote. “I started following the work of the people who were collecting ballots at the time, and finally decided that I could add something to the effort.” And he decided to do it this way: a spreadsheet with more data and practical details.

Due to the way the Hall of Fame process works, Thibodaux has a lot of information to analyze. The Hall generally casts its ballot in late November, and in keeping with the long-standing culture surrounding baseball voting, some writers publish their ballots almost immediately, in the past, in newspaper columns, and these days , on social media.

Thibodaux carefully collects and analyzes the results, and some voters send their ballots directly to him for compilation and publication.

At the time of writing this article, Thibodaux has already calculated a little over a third of the ballots. Players must be named on 75% of the ballots to be elected, and Ortiz, Bonds and Clemens have all seen support above that number, thus far.

But because of Thibodaux’s painstaking work, because of how he compares each ballot to that voter’s history, it is clear that Bonds and Clemens will not get close enough to the votes. It would be more than a surprise to Dewey defeating Truman if any of the players are chosen later this month; it would be more like Kanye West winning the presidency.

Last year, Bonds was named on 248 of 401 ballots, 61.8%. He fell short by 53 votes to be elected. As Thibodaux has noted in his analysis of the votes made public so far this year, Bonds had added only two additional ballots among returning voters. This is much, much less than you need. The voting philosophy among the writers who voted has hardened: many are willing to vote for the players despite possible links to past use of performance-enhancing drugs, but just over a third of the voter base it has shown that it will not.

Clemens got 61.6% last year, 54 fewer votes than needed to be inducted, and, like Bonds, his candidacy has won just two additional ballots of support among returning voters.

Schilling hit 71.1% last year, and historically, any candidate this close to elections on the eve of their final year on the ballot has been pushed to the other side of the line with additional votes. But it seems that some writers have taken it upon themselves to grant Schilling his wish to be removed from consideration: according to Thibodaux’s tabulation, Schilling’s share of the vote has plummeted to less than 60%, and at least 15 returning voters do so. have been removed from their ballots.

Rawitch, like thousands of other baseball fans, follows Thibodaux’s count online and sees how the results are largely known before the actual announcement. “I can’t say, at this point, if I think that’s good or bad for the Hall,” Rawitch said.

Even the candidacy of Ortiz, who could be the only one to get the necessary votes this year, comes with some controversy. As some voters have acknowledged, they have grappled with the question of how to account for the 2009 New York Times report that Ortiz tested positive in 2003, before MLB established penalties for users of performance-enhancing substances. In the daily tally of Thibodaux ballots in recent years, Bonds and Clemens have generally fared better on the first wave of ballots made public, only to see their percentages drop dramatically when all results are revealed. It remains to be seen whether the vote for Ortiz will follow the same path.

After Rawitch was named president, Hall of Fame librarian Jim Gates sent Rawitch a 1939 article detailing the controversy surrounding the voting process. No matter what they tell you, Gates told Rawitch, there has always been controversy.

The question for the Hall, going forward, is whether there could be a better way to reveal the new members.