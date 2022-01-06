WhatsApp Azul: WhatsApp Plus 2022: How to update version 18.80.0 and what improvements does it have?

Lto last update of WhatsApp Plus of 2021 It is already available, it is the number 18.80.0 with which you can forward messages in an unlimited way. It also has improvements in the privacy section and adds extra functions that are very useful.

Previously you could forward a message to more than five contacts but the application began to have problems with this feature, however, thanks to the new update they will be able to forward a message to all the contacts they want in an unlimited way.

In addition to unlimited message forwarding, the update also brings an improvement in privacy, plus new dynamic themes and other minor fixes.

WhatsApp Plus is an unofficial app of the same messaging application that has unique functions as a difference. In order to update it, it is necessary to follow the following steps:

-Open WhatsApp and enter the icon with the three dots at the top of the menu and enter ‘WhatsApp Plus settings’

-Once inside you must look for the ‘update WhatsApp Plus’ function, when you press it you must follow the instructions that will appear on the screen to be able to get the update.