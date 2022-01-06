WhatsApp | How to send messages without showing your number | Applications | Anonymity | Smartphone | 2022 | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

There are many people who want to hide their real number of WhatsApp . Currently there are several who chat on it, allowing the other person to access all your information. But do you know how to stay anonymous? So you can do it. Take note.

For this it is necessary to create a virtual number, from where you can send and receive messages from WhatsApp . Of course, this will only last as long as you decide to unsubscribe. So get to work.

HOW TO SEND WHATSAPP MESSAGES WITHOUT YOUR NUMBER SHOWING

To create a virtual number for WhatsApp it is necessary to download the Hushed application from Google Play.

After that, open it on your mobile device and click on Start.

There you must register using your email address and password that are valid and easy to remember.

Then you will be asked for access permissions to the microphone and contact list, although we suggest you deny it.

Once inside, click on “Get new number”.

Hushed is called the application with which you can create virtual numbers for WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

At that time choose your country where you want to create the virtual number.

Then choose the area in which you want your number to be created, which will be what determines the prefix of the numbering of our virtual line to create the WhatsApp account.

Finally you can have your virtual number that you can only use for a short time. If you want to keep it, you will have to pay something extra.

Now go to WhatsApp and register with the virtual number.

Later you will receive the verification code in Hushed.

Paste it and voila, you will have already created an account without having to use your real number.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link.