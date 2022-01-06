WHO changes the guidelines for the use of masks before the Omicron variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published a document with new mask use guidelines for healthcare workers in case of dealing with patients with positive or suspected COVID-19.

The text mentions that to prevent high infection rate of the new variant, health professionals must wear protective masks N95, FFP2, FFP3 or an equivalent or higher level certified respirator.

According to the doctor Roby Bhattacharyya, an infectious disease expert at Massachusetts General Hospital (USA), the contagion capacity of the Omicron variant could convert covid-19 as the most contagious virus in history, beating Measles.

The WHO shows a main concern for workers in the intensive care units, units of semi-intensive care and departments of emergency, for those who, in addition to the correct use of the mask, recommends the use of gowns, gloves and eye protection.

Currently, the evidence on the effectiveness of respirators versus medical masks in healthcare settings is still limited to five observational studies prior to the appearance of the variants Delta Y Omicron and increasing the application of vaccines in healthcare settings.

Even so, the WHO asks not to rule out the other factors that influence the risk of transmission, which includes ventilation of medical areas, training of health personnel and factors of behaviour, including compliance with the use of masks and hygiene of suitable hands.

The Omicron variant is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant in countries with community spread, with a doubling time between 1.5 to 3 days.