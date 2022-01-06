WHO reiterates the importance of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population and recommends 14-day quarantine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reiterated the importance of ensuring that 70 percent of the world population is vaccinated as soon as possible, in order to avoid the occurrence of new variants of COVID-19, and has insisted that the quarantines should be 14 days.

This has been expressed by the organization’s epidemiologist, Abdi Mahamud, at a press conference in Geneva (Switzerland), held this Tuesday, in which he warned that countries will not be able to “accelerate” their escape route from the pandemic while omicron continues to spread with the same “intensity” as delta.

The expert explained that before the Christmas holidays, some 128 countries had reported cases of omicron and pointed out that they still do not have enough data “to say that the omicron is milder than other variants of the coronavirus.” In this sense, he stressed that vaccination is essential to deal with the virus.

Various studies, to which Mahamud has referred, show that omicron mainly affects the upper respiratory tract, which causes milder symptoms, compared to other variants that affected the lungs. “The challenge is to vaccinate the most vulnerable populations. The virus multiplies in crowded, non-ventilated and unvaccinated environments. These types of environments are the ideal places for the COVID-19 mutation. We already saw it with beta, what we see with delta and we observe it with omicron, “he said.

Two week quarantines

On the other hand, the epidemiologist has detailed that in most people, the virus disappears between five and seven days after the appearance of the first symptoms and depending on their immunological situation.

For this reason, the WHO recommends maintaining quarantines for 14 days although they understand that in some countries, such as Spain, it has been reduced to a week of isolation.

“States have to make decisions about the duration of the quarantine based on their individual situation. It is logical to keep the number of cases as low as possible in places where these are already rare, but in places where there are many , there are conflicting interests, such as maintaining the functioning of the countries, which could justify shorter quarantines, “he stressed.

In relation to the fluron coinfection, the expert has dismissed the possibility of it becoming a new virus, since “they are two different viruses that use different receptors to attack the body.”

Cases increase 50 percent in America

During the last week of 2021, cases in America increased 50 percent and deaths increased 11 percent, according to the latest data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

During the period between December 19 and 25, more than half of the countries and territories in the region reported an increase in cases of more than 20 percent. The omicron variant was notified in 27 countries and territories in the Americas in the last week of 2021.

The three countries that registered the highest number of new cases have been the United States, Canada and Argentina.