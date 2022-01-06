Why Ethereum May Dethrone Bitcoin In 2022

At the end of 2021 a new cryptocurrency It looked like it was straight out of a science fiction novel. Worldcoin offered free digital tokens to those willing to scan your eyeball. More than 100,000 people signed up. The lawsuit suggests that 2022 could be the year altcoins challenge bitcoin supremacy.

In today’s column we make a series of predictions for next year.

For now, the bitcoin remains the largest and best-known cryptocurrency. It has a market capitalization of u $ s 887,000 million, according to CoinGecko. This digit doubles the size of the second largest, ether. Amid the usual volatility, prices hit new highs in 2021 amid the hope of greater acceptance by the population. In April, the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase listed in U.S. In October, the America’s first bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Bitcoin price jumped above $ 67,500 in November before slipping back below $ 50,000 this month.

Ethereum: What are NFTs and How They Created a Market Already Worth $ 41 Billion

The uneven progression of prices will continue. The interest of companies in alternative currencies is not yet consistent. Tesla declared to have bitcoin as an alternative to cash it demonstrated its liquidity. Then he sold his stake and decided that bitcoin It could no longer be used to buy their electric vehicles.

The future of all digital tokens remains up to regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, for its acronym in English) of U.S allowed a Bitcoin ETF go ahead because you have futures contracts traded on a regulated exchange rather than bitcoins directly. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, remains unregulated and unlisted. He has clashed with the regulators of Singapore. China announced in September that cryptocurrency transactions were illegal. The director of the SEC, Gary Gensler, has warned that investors could be hurt if there is no more oversight.

$ 1 billion Silicon Valley con artist Elizabeth Holmes faces stiff sentence for fraud

However, while watchdogs falter, institutions that fear that the blockchain and the cryptocurrencies They can eliminate their expensive third-party services and will continue to claim their rights over the sector. The governments will continue to promote their own digital currencies managed by central banks.

Both of these should elicit a increased interest in bitcoin’s rival, ether. Ether is used to buy NFT [tokens no fungibles] -a market of US $ 15,000 million- and is at the center of DeFi or decentralized finance. The latter’s technology does not rely on typical financial intermediaries, such as banks.

Cryptocurrencies: How Banks Shape The System ‘Silently’ In Their Favor

In 2022, the network of Ethereum, where it is used ether, will be updated and is expected to become a Participation Test network [Proof of Stake]. This change requires much less energy than the Proof of Work verification [Proof of Work] of bitcoin.

The shift should appeal to eco-conscious crypto enthusiasts, encouraging them to change. The long-term bet to win followers of cryptocurrencies favors ether, not bitcoin.