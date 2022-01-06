Why is cryptocurrency mining prohibited in this European territory?

Many regions that are targeted by miners cannot provide enough energy and are forced to prohibit or restrict mining.

The Kosovo government on Tuesday banned cryptocurrency mining on its territory, Reuters reports. The measure, which is part of the energy crisis that the region is facing, aims to reduce electricity consumption.

“All law enforcement agencies will stop the production of this activity in cooperation with other relevant institutions that will identify the places where there is production of cryptocurrencies,” Kosovo Economy and Energy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said.

Due to low energy prices In Kosovo, cryptocurrency mining attracted many people there in recent years. However, given the difficulties in meeting the energy needs of the industry throughout the territory, the local authorities were forced in December to declare the state of emergency for 60 days and introduce power outages.

In this context, Kosovo determined to prohibit cryptocurrency mining, which has been questioned by different experts from a legal point of view.

Kosovar jurist Arber Jashari notes that “there is not enough legal basis” to ban cryptocurrency mining. “The Electricity Law allows the Government, with the approval of Parliament, to take restrictive measures in the administration of energy, but it does not provide many details,” explains Jashari, who recalls that “there is no special law that regulates this issue.”

In turn, the political scientist Kreshnik Gashi emphasizes that “the Government cannot prohibit an activity that is not defined nor is it regulated by law in a convenient way, “so it does not hesitate to classify the prohibition of cryptocurrency mining as an” antiliberal “measure.

Wave of restrictions

In other parts of the world they have also adopted measures against the exploitation of cryptocurrencies. In fact, many regions that have recently been targeted by miners due to low electricity bill prices cannot provide enough energy and are forced to prohibit or restrict mining.

If in 2018 the Government of Abkhazia banned exploitation after a series of blackouts this summer Iran decided to end cryptocurrency mining. For their part, the authorities of the Canadian province of Quebec They also decided to limit the amount of energy the cryptocurrency industry can use.