why they can block your content in Drive

That “the cloud is someone else’s computer” has been repeated ad nauseam. And, for more than one billion people around the world, that “other” is called Google Drive. The technology company has begun to restrict access to content that is illegal or that violates its internal regulations, so that users who have uploaded them they will not be able to make them public nor share links with other people.

When Google detects that these rules have been violated, it will notify the owner by email, in addition to displaying a warning flag next to the file in Drive. Contacted by Teknautas, in the company they clarify that the scanning of the files in the cloud was already carried out for people who used the service individually – “it was done to avoid ‘phishing’, ‘spam’, ‘malware’ or child abuse content” – but the novelty is that it is now extended to companies that have hired this product. Of course, it will only affect what is shared with accounts external to the corporate domain.

Forget about the metaverse, these are the technologies that will affect you in 2022 M. MC.

These changes, announced in the middle of last December, are being gradually implemented in the Google cloud, which this year celebrates a decade of life. Why have you decided to carry them out? “We have evidence that our previous method, which did not scan in this area, was the main driver of ‘spam’ in our products “, responds a spokeswoman for the technology, which adds that it works” in a similar way to how Gmail analyzes incoming emails for abuse. ”

Google also highlights that the content uploaded to Drive is configured as “private by default”, but that “the fact that the content is shared intentionally increases the visibility (and scrutiny) that it will receive.” They do not give more details about how they verify that content that violates their standards and legislation, beyond which most of the time comes from “user reports, machine analysis and ‘hashing’ techniques that preserve privacy”.

Example of the notification that Google will send to users from whom it blocks files.

“The real novelty is that the user will be notified, so that they will realize that they are reviewing their content. With the update of the use policies of the platforms, you find out about things that were done before and you didn’t know them, like that content scan”, Says Borja Adsuara, a lawyer specialized in data protection.

Google, or any other company, has an obligation to block or remove any illegal content that it becomes aware of (for example, if a user reported it), but the key is to take an active role in detecting this type of content. “The Directive on Electronic Commerce, of the year 2000, and the Law of Services of the Information Society, of 2002, already established that access had to be suppressed or blocked if the providers of accommodation services had effective knowledge that a content it was illegal ”, recalls this expert.

“If it’s not illegal, why are they restricting it?”

The point is that restricted contents are not only those that violate the law, but there are also two other assumptions: that they go against the terms of use or the so-called ‘acceptable use policies’. The latter include illegal activities, such as the aforementioned cyberattacks, but also much more tricky issues, such as “sexually explicit” content. For example, What would happen to someone who has intimate photos hosted on Google Drive?

“By applying these policies, we may make exceptions based on considerations of an artistic, educational, documentary or scientific nature, or in case the fact of not taking measures against the content is beneficial for the public ”, they indicate on their website, where it is not clear where the line that separates a thing of the other. “If it is illegal, they should erase it and report it to the Police, such as a case of child pornography content, but the question is: If it’s not illegal, why are they restricting it?“, Says Adsuara, who considers that” freedom of expression is limited by the law, as established by the Constitution and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. ”

The crazy claim of authorship on YouTube: “They wanted me to justify that I was me” Mario Escribano

In either case, if a user’s content is blocked by mistake, the user may require a review of your case to be able to share it again. However, no details have been disclosed about how that process will be or what time it will entail. It should be remembered that the antecedents of this type of process in technology tend to leave much to be desired. Without going any further, the claims of intellectual property on YouTube, a fully automated process that has brought real headaches to people who, in reality, had not violated regulations.

Can you do it because it is a private company?

Some readers may already be thinking about it: after all, Google is a private company and it can do whatever it wants. And, whoever does not like it, should not use it and look for other alternatives, such as mounting your own cloud at home. Adsuara qualifies this: “It is a private management of a public space, because from there you can link content ”. “When you rent a storage room, I have doubts that the landlord can see what you keep in it,” he exemplifies.

This lawyer gives as an example the right of admission of catering establishments – “it is limited by the fundamental rights of the person” – and stresses that “multinationals also have to adapt to the law of each country, just as SMEs do more small. “” If it does not, they would not have to operate, as is done in China with technology that does not meet their standards. In Europe we are self-conscious: Why do we demand more from companies here than from multinationals?”.

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, during a press conference on the Digital Services Law at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels. (EFE / EPA / Olivier Matthys)

In any case, it is not just a policy of the platforms and Adsuara also points out that “the governments are pressuring them to do so.” This is where the name of the e-commerce directive reappears, soon to be superseded by the Digital Services Law (DSA), still in negotiation. “The DSA goes along the lines of giving the platforms a free hand to include in their policies what they do not consider appropriate beyond the law and outside the parliaments. It’s like saying that since the judges cannot be aware, that the platforms restrict, but that’s the suicide of the rule of law“Says Adsuara, who sees it as a way of” acknowledging European digital incompetence. ”

In this sense, he explains that “this leads us to discretion, that This was what happened in the Middle Ages with feudal lords: each one set his own laws”. For the moment, these are just a few precedents, but Adsuara is clear that for now only the foundations have been laid. “This is like scratching: everything is starting.”