Will they give you the 10? The luxuries that Gullit Peña would have if he decides on Santos Laguna

The luxuries that Carlos Peña would receive if he decides to return to Liga MX

January 03, 2022 23:00

According to Once Diario, one of the options you have Pedro Caixinha is the midfielder Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña, who militates in the Old GFC from Guatemala. One of the ways to convince the Mexican would be with the salary.

According to ESPN, Gullit Pena earns $ 6,000 a month at his current club, a figure that can easily reach $ 60,000 in Santos Laguna. In addition to this, the player would have a house and a car in Torreón so that he can move around.

As for the shirt, the number 10 of Santos Laguna He was released after the departure of Diego Valdés to America, but true to his style, Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña would prefer to wear the 27, a shirt that has accompanied him throughout his career.

Carlos Peña wants to retire in Mexico

After his departure to Central America, Carlos Pena He confessed in an interview with ESPN that his wish is to retire in the MX League and what better way would it be in the Lion, a team that opened the doors to him and consecrated him. At the age of 31, he still has a way to continue in the highest competition.

