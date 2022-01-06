With deep pain, this is how we capture Héctor Suárez Gomís collecting the ashes of his mother

Unfortunately, on December 26 he passed away, at the age of 83, Pepita Gomís, mother of Hector Suárez Gomís, 53, due to cardiac arrest, according to several media outlets.

The remains of who was the wife of comedian Héctor Suárez (RIP) for 36 years and mother of his older children, Héctor and Julieta, were veiled at their home in San Jerónimo Lídice, in CDMX, under the total secrecy of the family. Later, on Monday 27, the remains of Pepita Gomís were cremated in a funeral home south of CDMX, to which only El Pelón went to collect the ashes. Rest in peace this dear driver.

DECEMBER 27 THE REMAINS OF THE CONDUCTOR WERE CREATED AT NOON AND NEAR 4:30 PM HÉCTOR ARRIVED AT THE FUNERAL

We saw the comedian very thoughtful while waiting in the living room of the funeral home

After 30 minutes, Héctor received the ashes and left hiding the urn.

ON HIS DEPARTURE, HÉCTOR BOARD A TAXI WAITING FOR HIM OUTSIDE

Héctor was visibly moved to carry the ashes of his beloved mother in his hands.

The comedian left for his mother’s house, around 5 in the afternoon.

HÉCTOR RECEIVED THE LOVE OF FRIENDS IN THE MIDDLE THE DAY THE SAD NEWS BROUGHT

Víctor Trujillo, Mauricio Ochmann, Mauricio Martínez and Daniel Bisogno were some celebrities who gave him their condolences on social media.

WHO WAS PEPITA GOMÍS?

-Libertad Josefina Gomís Iniesta was born on January 29, 1938 in CDMX.

-He was a pioneer of educational television in Mexico, since in 1963 he led the Telekínder program, aimed at preschool children. Subsequently, he conducted the programs What do children know? and The treasure chest and lore.

-Pepita was married for 36 years to the comedian Héctor Suárez and they had their children Héctor and Julieta.