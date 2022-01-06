Yahir asks for financial aid after family tragedy | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- In recent months Yahir He has had to deal with difficult family situations, because not long ago he was involved in controversy after his son’s statements Tristan.

Although the situation with his son has not yet been resolved, this time the musician faces another problem since her cousins ​​were involved in an accident and his other relatives do not have money to cover the costs of hospitalization since they are in the United States.

Friends, family … Good afternoon … we started the year with terrible news … some of my cousins ​​were taken off the road and overturned in the USA, by a drunk person who hit them, they are in very poor health “

The interpreter explained about it.

Yahir requests help

Subsequently, the actor requested the help of the people in the situation. “I ask for your support, as this will be a very long process, because they will have to be treated in that country … Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

According to the page ‘Go Fund Me‘ that Yahir shared, the events occurred on the night of End of the year. During the incident, five people were thrown out of the truck, so that three of them died, including a minor.

Three people survived, but with very delicate wounds: one of them has a punctured lung and one splintered vertebra; the second fight for his life due to a cerebral haemorrhage that could leave her paralyzed from the neck down; while the third recovers from a leg and arm surgery.

“This has devastated the family, we are working to help with the cost of the funeral, medical services and rehabilitation,” you can read on the page where they seek to meet 250 thousand dollars.

https://gofund.me/fc0ef68c

Until now, 334 people have already donated, so they have raised almost 26 thousand dollars.