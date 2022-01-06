Yahir asks for financial aid after family tragedy

Yahir / Mexico Agency

Yahir has faced very complicated family moments in recent months, Well, at the end of last year he was involved in the scandal after a series of controversial statements by his son Tristán.

Despite the fact that things with his firstborn have not been solved, This time the former academic faces another problem, as his cousins ​​suffered a spectacular accident, and his other relatives do not have the financial solvency to cover hospitalization expenses, because they are in the United States.

Yahir Family / Courtesy

“Friends, family … Good afternoon … we start the year with terrible news … Some cousins ​​of mine were taken off the road and dumped in the USA, because of a drunk person who hit them, they are in very delicate health ”, explained the interpreter in this regard.

Later, the actor requested the help of the people in this terrible situation. “I ask for your support, as this will be a very long process, because they will have to be treated in that country … Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

According to the ‘Go Fund Me’ page that Yahir shared, the events occurred on New Year’s Eve. During the incident, five people were expelled from the truck, resulting in three of them dying, including a minor.

Three people survived, but with very delicate injuries: one of them has a punctured lung and a splintered vertebra; the second fight for her life due to a cerebral hemorrhage that could leave her paralyzed from the neck down; while the third is recovering from leg and arm surgery.

“This has devastated the family, we are working to help with the cost of the funeral, medical services and rehabilitation ”, you can read on the page where they seek to raise $ 250,000.

So far, 334 people have already donated, raising nearly $ 26,000.

