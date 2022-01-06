Belinda poses in a mini swimsuit and they say: “You are beautiful all over the place.” | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Without a doubt, one of the most beautiful celebrities in the show is the Princess of Pop, Belinda, who shared with his followers a fiery image in which he poses in a mini swimsuit and they say “you are beautiful everywhere.” The beautiful interpreter of Love at first sight It didn’t leave much to the imagination, leaving everyone enthralled.

Belinda He delighted his followers by sharing on his Instagram account a shocking photo of his getaway to the beach, where, facing the sunset, he wore his spectacular figure and his outlined “peach”, with a tiny swimsuit.

In the image she posted on her Instagram account, the former coach of Mexico’s voice welcomed 2022 in a sky blue mini swimsuit from my little Pony from the Moschimo brand, which has become one of his favorites.

The two-piece garment revealed the striking and outlined figure of Belinda from the beach in Colombia, where she vacationed with her fiancé, the singer Christian nodal and his family, this end of the year. The tiny My Little Ponny swimsuit from the Moschino brand has a cost of 170 dollars, that is, almost 3,500 pesos.

“The beauty that you carry is not normal”, “You are fire”, “Santa Belinda, we beg you to have the body that you have”, “Beautiful everywhere”, “I would like to shake the sand you are beautiful”, “Perfection in person ”,“ Colombian beaches show you my beautiful princess ”, were some of the compliments he received.

Just a few days ago, the beautiful Belinda He grabbed the spotlight when his mother-in-law Cristy Nodal, published in his networks some videos in which he boasted his luxurious yacht ride, in which Belinda enjoyed a great time enjoying the jacuzzi with her future husband, the interpreter of De Los Besos que te Di, very much in the style of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck.

And it is that, the also actress of soap operas like Friends forever Y Adventures in Time She has been very much in love and enjoying life, before becoming husband and wife.

Definitely, 2021 was a very fruitful year for Beli, because in addition to releasing her song The School Girl with Lola Indigo and Tini Stoessel, recorded the Netflix series Welcome to eden, which opens in February; and launched his clothing collection together with Shein; as well as receiving your luxurious and expensive diamond engagement ring in Barcelona.

