$ 118 million paid by the Cajicá Public Services Company to rent an electric car to its manager

Mini Cooper SE Electric. Image: courtesy Mini

A Mini Cooper vehicle, one hundred percent electric, was rented by Equirent Vehicles and Machinery SAS to the Public Services Company of Cajicá EPC, for the use of its manager Hugo Rodríguez. A millionaire contract signed on December 21, 2021 and that at the beginning of January begins to generate disagreement in Cajiqueños.

Precisely one of the most touched points of this contract is the amount of money allocated to a Mini Cooper when the municipality of Cundinamarca has faced serious inconveniences due to the lack of resources to invest. “They answer us in the council sessions that they do not have money to invest in updating the aqueduct and sewerage networks, but they do have the resources to invest one hundred and eighteen million pesos in a high-end vehicle ” Councilor María Teresa Piedrahita mentioned.

In addition, the councilor explained that the Public Services Company has some addresses that are in charge of each of the services provided by the entity and each one has vehicles for this purpose. He also commented that the Mini Cooper should be given the respective logos of the EPC but according to what is evidenced by photographs, this has not been done.

The Cajicá Public Services Company has justified the aforementioned contract that they must provide home public services and must provide them permanently and efficiently throughout the urban and rural territory of the municipality of Cundinamarca. It also mentions that Hugo Rodríguez as manager must travel within and outside the municipality of Cajicá, for the development of administrative and financial issues in inter-administrative agreements, especially in trips to Bogotá.

Councilor María Teresa Piedrahita expressed her doubts in the national media regarding the rental contract. “I don’t know why the manager wants a Mini Cooper, Cajicá is one of the smallest municipalities in the department, it only has fifty-two square kilometers and getting around Cajicá is really easy by bicycle … If the manager wants to get around, he can do it in a much cheaper van or if you want to contribute to the environment, let’s go in clean vehicles but not at these costs ”.

Another controversial issue is the value of the rent that is equivalent to 59 million pesos per year, while the same vehicle on the market has a cost close to $ 160 million. In this way, with the cost of renting the vehicle, it could be acquired in just over two years of the signed contract.

Hugo Rodríguez, Manager of the Public Services Company of Cajicá.

When communicating with the manager Hugo Rodríguez’s office, it was reported that he was doing some errands in Bogotá, precisely in the Mini Cooper, but Juan Navarrete, the EPC’s administrative support contractor, explained: “We do not acquire any assets and that is associated with the costs of the operation to have tax benefits.”

The contract dated December 21 that involves the Public Services Company of Cajicá and Equirent Vehicles and Machinery SAS, is available on the page of the Electronic System for Public Procurement SECOP, is for a value of $ 117’984,000. The vehicle launched at the end of 2021 has a 190 horsepower electric motor, which allows it to move without pick and tag along the roads of cities with pick and tag such as Bogotá, and a range of about 200 kilometers according to international standards.

KEEP READING

“The car should have stopped because I didn’t even have speed”: accident truck driver in La Línea

Bogotá celebrates that it reached 12 million doses applied in the middle of the fourth peak of the pandemic

José Félix Lafaurie: “Colombia has not been able to export a kilo of meat”