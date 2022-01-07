150º ultra wide angle, RAW Pro mode and much more

This is everything you need to know about the renewed camera system of the new OnePlus 10 Pro, the most advanced of the brand to date.

The OnePlus 9 Pro was the first great advance of the Chinese brand in the field of mobile photography, thanks to the use of a repertoire of first-rate sensors, and the Hasselblad stamp which endorsed a much improved color treatment compared to previous generations of the family.

With the new OnePlus 10 Pro, the company wants to go further, building an even more versatile and powerful photographic system, associated with more capable software that benefits from Hasselblad’s experience with the aim of providing a color treatment worthy of the most advanced cameras.

Although there are still a few days to go OnePlus 10 Pro official launch in China, the brand unveiled today all the details to know on their cameras. We are going to tell you everything below.

Enhanced color handling for over 1 billion shades

In the first generation of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile technology featured in the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the company emphasized the naturalness when representing colors in photographs, thanks to a calibration carried out based on the contributions of the renowned firm specialized in photography.

In this second generation, what OnePlus calls “Billion Color Solution” is implemented, which refers to the ability of the device to apply your natural color calibration to over 1 billion colors thanks to 10-bit support.

This allows the device’s camera capture 25% more of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. Additionally, 10-bit support is included in each of the device’s three cameras.

“Pro” mode with the Hasselblad seal

The OnePlus 10 Pro also includes a new installment of the mode Pro developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.

The triple rear camera of the device is capable of capture 12-bit RAW images taking advantage of software improvements in terms of computational photography. In this way, the door is opened to deeper edits of each photograph.

New ultra-wide-angle sensor, with 150-degree field of view

Although for now the specific details of each of the sensors used in the OnePlus 10 Pro camera system are not known, the brand has confirmed that the sensor associated with the ultra wide angle lens has a 150 degree field of view, one of the most extensive seen so far on a smartphone.

Thanks to this sensor, a new “fisheye mode” is included that simulates the style of images captured with these types of lenses. Likewise, the option of Capture images with a field of view of up to 110 degrees, an angle more similar to that offered by cameras ultra wide from other devices.

Movie mode

With the OnePlus 10 Pro, the brand has also wanted to give the prominence it deserves to the video section. For this, the “movie” mode is included, with options such as the possibility of adjust parameters such as shutter speed, ISO, or the possibility of recording in LOG format with predefined image profiles.

As of today, there is very little left to know all the information about the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new device will be presented in China on January 11, and its arrival in India, Europe and North America is scheduled for later. .

