3 rules to get rich no matter what your salary, according to Philipp J. Müller

Last year, the millionaire Philipp J. Müller published his book ‘Geld Richitig’, in which he explains the keys for a person to become rich regardless of the money they earn each month or their job. In fact, the publication was well received and has achieved a large number of sales.

According to Müller, anyone can be rich, as long as they learn to think like a person with a lot of money. But he warns that the life of someone wealthy is not how it is shown in the movies: fame and waste.

Being a millionaire means becoming a responsible and conscientious consumer, who knows how to manage his money because he saves, avoids debts, controls his expenses and analyzes each step he is going to take in economic terms.

Müller does know about that. He studied investing principles when he was in school and, at just 23 years old, founded his first investment company. His experience and trajectory have allowed him to know the secrets to achieve financial independence.

“For me (financial independence) means being able to do what I want every day and for as long as I want. Above all, I want to spend a lot of time with my family,” the writer told ‘GQ Germany’ magazine.

The man gave some of the advice in his book for the aforementioned publication. As it is, these are the keys to getting rich no matter how much you earn.

Saving is essential

The expert assures that, on a daily basis, people must question whether they want to enjoy in the short or long term. “You want to spend money on the fifth pair of shoes today because you think you need them, but then you only wear them once.”

Therefore, he advises not to wait to see how much money is left over at the end of the month, but to always save a fixed part of your salary as soon as you get paid.

In addition, Müller believes that you can save at all times, not just with your salary. Review what expenses you can find potential savings on, for example, consider that less money can be spent eating at home and avoiding payments that are not really necessary.

“Many people do not realize how much money they can save if they decide to take food and drink from home to the office,” he said.

Although it may seem difficult at first, over time people become more financially aware.

Try to save as much as possible.



Avoid whims

“You wonder if you really need to have status symbols like an expensive cell phone or a big car.” In this sense, the expert highlights that there are expenses that are not necessary and are actually whims motivated by advertising.

Although it is true that you can be liked, analyze if you really are in the economic capacity to buy something so expensive. Simply put, don’t buy anything you can’t afford or won’t get the most out of. This rule applies to clothing, accessories, technology, and vacations.

“There is also great potential for savings on vacations. Does it really have to be the long-distance trip, where you quickly spend two or three months of salary?” He asked.

At this point it is also important that you do not make purchases in response to your emotions, that is, do not buy anything unnecessary because you feel sad or angry.

“You can put a note in your wallet that says: Do I really need this? Over time, it becomes a habit to ask yourself this question and you don’t even need the piece of paper,” he told the aforementioned media.

Avoid unnecessary purchases.



Do you have debts? Fix

Although it is best not to have debts, if you do have them, the first thing to avoid is to go into debt more to solve them. “Don’t bury your head in the sand,” said the expert.

The essential thing is that you take stock of your finances: write down what debts you have, analyze your ability to pay and in how many months you could pay them off. Once you have a real description of your economy, look for agreements with the banks or with the person you owe.

“This distinguishes it from most other debtors in a positive way,” he said.

But if you are not financially able to pay off the debt, then wait for your creditor to find and negotiate.

Additionally, Müller recommends using 50% of your salary to pay off debts and the other 50% to save. “It’s about thinking like a rich person. Your own wealth, regardless of the amount, grows through saving,” he suggested.

Don’t ignore your debts. Take stock of your finances.

