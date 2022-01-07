5 keys this Friday in the markets By Investing.com



By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – Investors are keeping a close eye on the US employment report due out this Friday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) already monitors the new IHU variant of the coronavirus, discovered in France.

Cryptocurrencies are down again this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Employment report

It’s the macro quote of the day. At 14:30 Spanish time we will know the data from the employment report in the United States.

The creation of 400,000 is expected and that it will lower it to 4.1%.

2. WHO already monitors IHU

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s lead epidemiologist, has clarified that the agency is already monitoring the variant B.1.640.2, recently detected in France, initially called IHU, although she clarifies that, at the moment, “it is not circulating very actively”.

3. Bearish trend in crypto

Heart attack week for the cryptocurrency sector, which continues to trade down. This morning, he is trading at $ 41,000 and he at $ 3,200.

4. Asia and American Stock Exchange

Positive sign today in the main Asian indices. He rises 0.01%, Hong Kong scores 1.6% and he gains 0.1%.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday in the red. The closings of (-0.1%), (-0.1%) and (-0.4%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the exports, imports and trade balance of and, as well as the, the and the Euro Zone stand out.

In the United States we will meet him and several members of the FOMC speak.