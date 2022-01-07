5 tips to fulfill your purpose of losing weight

TOnot new, new life, is what many say when starting a new cycle, however, this expression must go further, since these objectives can only be met if we do something to achieve them, not just wait for them to pass. lose weight

In this sense, one of the most common purposes for New Year, is without a doubt that of lose weight, and get a better rhythm of life. Therefore, if losing weight is one of your purposes every time the year begins, in Estilos Magazine we present you with a list of five tips that will help you fulfill your goals and thus have one more life healthy:

Tips to lose weight

Dare to change

Since we were little we conserve habits and tastes related to meal From home. We used to prepare the same dishes that Mom cooked without questioning the amount of calories or fat they contain, not only because we love their taste, but also because of the fond memories they bring to mind; But it is time to change, to dare to discover new flavors and experiment with the wide range of healthy products that exist, with which you can achieve healthy and delicious versions of what you like the most.

Photo: Courtesy

Make natural water your best ally

Drinking natural water not only helps to maintain hydrous you Body and regulate its temperature, it also allows the blood to transport oxygen and the intestines to move properly; In addition, it reduces the appetite and accelerates the metabolism, helping to maintain the body weight in optimal condition.

Snack between meals

One of the advantages of having snacks or “snaks“Is to arrive with less hungry to the next meal to consume less food and thus maintain a good digestive health.

In fact, nutrition experts recommend having at least five meals a day that keep your metabolism active and allow you to control body weightl. You can prepare something delicious with few calories to enjoy in the middle of the afternoon.

move on

Half an hour a day of exercise reduces the risk of developing some diseases and helps go down from weight. Currently, there are multiple options to exercise in a fun way such as classes of yoga, kangoo, pole dance and zumba, among others.

The idea is to find what you like the most and start it.

There is no all or nothing

Probably the desire to achieve your goals makes you think that everything must happen immediately and that if you do not achieve the results in a short time, they will not have the same value.

Put aside the idea of ​​all or nothing, the weightloss it must be gradually. Treasure the small achievements and take them as motivation not to stop, surely the goal will be reached and you will be very proud of not having given up in the attempt.

Photo: Courtesy

Going to a specialist doctor will help you to have more clarity about your current health status and can guide you in your search for lose weight with a comprehensive plan that includes a balanced diet, a daily exercise routine and, in some cases, some treatment that will help in achieving this goal.

Reaching your goals may be easier than you think, focus on what you want and seek help to achieve it.