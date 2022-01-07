86-year-old New York woman wins lottery prize and decides to share it with the person who sold her the winning ticket

There is no doubt that in this life, no matter how old we are, we will always live with the hope that at some point luck will smile on us, such as, win a lottery prize in the moment less expected.

On the subject, a video shared on Instagram by user Heidi Forrest, who describes herself as an actress and entrepreneur, has gone viral, starring his 86-year-old grandmother Marion, who had a big heart when she made an incredible gesture with a complete stranger.

According to Heidi, a few days ago, her grandmother went to a store near the New York neighborhood where she lives to buy some things that I needed and at the time of paying, the cashier invited her to buy a lottery ticket, assuring him that if he did, could win a $ 500,000 prize.

What the cashier said convinced Grandma Marion to buy a lottery ticket. “Okay, if I win, I’ll share it with you”, The old woman would have promised the local employee.

New York Grandma Doesn’t Win Lottery Jackpot But She Keeps Her Promise

Days later the lottery drawing was held and Marion was surprised to see that she had won a prize, although it was not exactly $ 500,000.

The old woman made $ 300, which she collected and decided to share with Walter, the young cashier. from the store that persuaded her to buy the lottery ticket.

Helped by her granddaughter, the grandmother went to the store, just on a shift in which the cashier was working; He entered it with several balloons and one of them said: “Walter won.”

The cashier, surprised by Marion’s gesture, couldn’t believe that the old New Yorker kept her promise, so he jumped from the counter to give her a big hug in appreciation.

The video has hundreds of thousands of reproductions as well as several comments where users praised the great and humble gesture by the old woman.

It may interest you:

* A man goes out to buy milk and ends up winning $ 1 million

* Looking to change your luck? Armed robbers stole lottery tickets and $ 10,000 from New York warehouse

* By mistake you bought 2 identical lottery tickets and won double prize for life