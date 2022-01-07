Aeromexico flight attendant contagion What can you demand if a flight is canceled?

When a flight is canceled due to issues attributable to the airline, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) reported that according to the Civil Aviation Law you can request the ticket refund, substitute transportation or reschedule the flight.

According to Profeco, if the airline cancel the flight, one of the options is to request the reimbursement or refund of the ticket price or the proportion that corresponds to the unrealized part of the trip, in case it was a connecting flight and a segment has not been completed.

This reimbursement must include compensation not less than 25% of the price of the ticket or of the unrealized part of the trip, which must be paid within a maximum period of 10 calendar days after the claim.

Another possibility is that the airline offers substitute transportation, that is, places the passenger on the next available flight and offers access to telephone calls or sending emails free of charge.

Likewise, it can offer food to the affected passenger, in case the waiting time, between one flight and another, warrants it. In addition to that it can offer accommodation in the hotel closest to the airport or if the hotel is in the city it must provide ground transportation to and from the airport.

The other option is to change the plane ticket for another date, according to the convenience of the passenger to the same destination, of the flight that has been canceled. In this case, the airline must also pay compensation of 25% of the cost of the flight.

If the airline does not respect these passenger rights, Profeco makes the Consumer’s Telephone available, 55 5568-8722 and / or 800 468 8722. Or, send an email to: [email protected]

