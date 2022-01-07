Alberth Elis and Bordeaux face Marseille, despite the large number of casualties due to Covid-19

2022-01-07

Girondins of Bordeaux This afternoon (2:00 PM) faces Olympique de Marseille for matchday 20 of France’s Ligue 1. Honduran Alberth Elis is emerging as the starter.

Bordeaux, which comes from fall 2-3 to Lille On the last date of the league tournament, he had nine positives for covid-19, those cases increased to 21 after being eliminated from the French Cup against Brest.

Girondins asked for the suspension of the match against Marseille in a statement, but the French Football Federation denied the request and Elis’s team only has 17 players available: “It is a lack of respect for the club,” said Bordeaux coach Vladimir Petković.