Alberth Elis and Bordeaux face Marseille, despite the large number of casualties due to Covid-19

2022-01-07
Girondins of Bordeaux This afternoon (2:00 PM) faces Olympique de Marseille for matchday 20 of France’s Ligue 1. Honduran Alberth Elis is emerging as the starter.
Bordeaux, which comes from fall 2-3 to Lille On the last date of the league tournament, he had nine positives for covid-19, those cases increased to 21 after being eliminated from the French Cup against Brest.
Girondins asked for the suspension of the match against Marseille in a statement, but the French Football Federation denied the request and Elis’s team only has 17 players available: “It is a lack of respect for the club,” said Bordeaux coach Vladimir Petković.
Those directed by Jorge Sampaoli are not exempt from context either. Although the Argentine DT reported that the club does not allow him to give the names of those infected, according to L’Équipe these are Gerson, Milik and Álvaro González.
At this point in the championship, Bordeaux is in 17th place with 17 points, just ahead of Metz (16), Lorient (16) and Saint-Étienne (12).
Olympique de Marseille, with a game pending, is third with 33 points behind Nice (33) and PSG (46), and will look for a new victory to stay in the fight for the top.
Honduran Alberth Elis is emerging as one of the starters and will seek his eighth goal in Ligue 1. La “Panterita” has already scored against greats like PSG and Lille, current champions of the competition.
Girondins de Bordeaux vs Marseille is scheduled for 2:00 in the afternoon and will be broadcast in Honduras on the ESPN Sports network.