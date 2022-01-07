Alejandra Guzmán says goodbye to a great artist: “Rest in peace”

The year 2022 has started with challenges for Alejandra Guzman. Her team confirmed this Tuesday through a statement that the singer had contracted coronavirus again despite having her vaccines.

“Alejandra is in good spirits, her symptoms are mild, but this is obviously quite a lot. Next week Alejandra will be isolated. She has asked us to clarify that a very handsome doctor is taking care of her,” the statement reads.

The 53-year-old artist has spent a lot of time with her mother, Silvia Pinal, also infected with this virus. “As everyone knows, her mother is also recovering from COVID-19 and Alejandra has been taking care of her as much as possible,” they added.

People in Spanish ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/J7QGKzu.ZhJ6me_B2qqI3A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU1Mw–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/bRYmqZt9YFDGbx8dWeYIxQ–~B/aD03OTI7dz0xMzc0O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/e519c472f24a22e16c08ff4f00c228d7″ class=”caas-img”/> People in Spanish ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/J7QGKzu.ZhJ6me_B2qqI3A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU1Mw–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/bRYmqZt9YFDGbx8dWeYIxQ–~B/aD03OTI7dz0xMzc0O2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/people_en_espa_ol_155/e519c472f24a22e16c08ff4f00c228d7″ class=”caas-img”/> People in spanish

Mother and daughter are stable in health. But a new sadness has invaded Ale’s heart: the loss of someone very special.

Through her networks, the interpreter of “I want more of you” announced this hard personal blow that occurred unexpectedly.

“Rest in peace Cesar Ceja, have a good rock trip, “he wrote next to this image. He is one of the most talented producers and guitarists that Alejandra and many other artists have had the pleasure of working with.

The announcement of his departure has generated great consternation because, among other things, he was one of the precursors of the career of Mon Laferte.

“You were my best friend and partner for more than 6 years, you gave me a family in Mexico, you always took care of me when I was sick, you made me laugh a lot, I wrote you many songs and you wrote many too, you were always my teacher and we were very very happy together … I love you Chinito, Rest in Peace “, the Chilean singer-songwriter said goodbye.

A great loss to the world of music.