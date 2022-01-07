Alessio Da Cruz and Guillermo Almada almost hit the blows

The arrival of Alessio Da Cruz to Santos Laguna could seem to be short-lived, but above all controversial, since in less than a year the Dutch player was separated from the squad by the former Guerreros coach, Guillermo Almada, and everything seems to indicate they didn’t get along very well.

According to the journalist David Medrano of the sports daily Récord, Da Cruz and Almada were on the verge of the blows.

According to the source, Da Cruz was separated from the squad in the middle of the league after the player requested a permit to travel to Cape Verde to carry out an immigration procedure, but the footballer returned a day after the agreement, before which a discussion that was about to come to blows.

With the arrival of Pedro Caixinha to the albiverde team, things do not seem to be different with Da Cruz, since the player was not taken into account for the first friendly duels.

Despite the fact that Alessio had arrived at the Lagunero team as an international star signing, everything seems that the player did not turn out to be what they expected.

A few days ago the player wrote a message on his social networks in which he seemed to say goodbye to the Lagunera fans. In fact, Italy’s Parma is rumored to be interested in his services, however, neither his departure from Santos or his new team has been confirmed as of yet.