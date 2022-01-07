Almost $ 900 million was liquidated to traders after the bitcoin crash

Key facts: Only between bitcoin and ether positions were 550 million dollars liquidated.

OKEx, Binance and FTX were the exchanges with the highest losses for traders.

The fall in the price of bitcoin (BTC) this Wednesday, January 5, caused great losses to traders who operate leveraged in various exchanges in the ecosystem. The figure in the last 24 hours is close to 900 million dollars, of which about 550 million were settled in operations with BTC and the second largest capitalization cryptocurrency, ether (ETH).

During that 24 hour period, Only in positions in BTC more than 325 million dollars were liquidated. Meanwhile, on ETH traders lost 223 million, according to CoinGlass records.

In other cryptocurrencies the losses were more moderate, although also millionaires. Cases such as Solana (SOL), Ripple’s XRP or Dogecoin (DOGE) stand out, with 20.17 and up to 14 million settled, respectively.

This Wednesday, January 5, there was not only a sharp fall for the price of bitcoin (around 10% in the last 24 hours). The cryptocurrency market in full suffered the negative moment. As reported by CriptoNoticias, this collapse was caused by a crisis of confidence after a drop in the processing power of the network, originating in Kazakhstan.

Between bitcoin and ether, close to 550 million dollars were settled in the last 24 hours. Source: CoinGlass.

Precisely, a country in the midst of a political crisis where until yesterday a large part of the miners who left in the 2021 exodus from China accumulated and whose contribution to the Bitcoin network (around 18%) was abruptly stopped with electricity and Internet cuts in the Asian country.

In just 12 hours, more than 600 million dollars in long positions were liquidated. Source: CoinGlass.

The drop in the price of the main cryptocurrencies in the market generated, in a period of just 12 hours, the loss of more than 600 million dollars from traders who were leveraged in long positions on various exchanges. That figure represents the second highest in the last three months, according to the same source.

Advertising

The risks of leveraged trading

The loss of so many millions of dollars in speculative positions that end up being a balance in favor of exchanges only reiterates the great risk of operating this type of derivative products. Unlike spot positions (the exchange of one asset for another), with leveraged positions, a liquidation means losing funds. Profit margins (when the price changes in favor of the trader’s position) are higher, but also the risk.

At other times, we have reported large waves of sell-offs to leveraged traders, regardless of the trend in which the price of BTC is moving. Coincidentally, at the beginning of last year there was a drop that caused what was by then a record of liquidations on Binance. Normally, it is in this exchange where more money is lost at times like this, having the highest commercial volume in the environment of cryptocurrency exchange sites.

However, this time it was in OKEx where lost more funds: $ 264 million, compared to the 250 million lost by traders on Binance and some 167 million on FTX, an exchange that has been booming since last year.