Ambriz after his return from Europe: ‘It was a dream that ended quickly’

After his adventure in Spain with the team of Huesca, Ignacio Ambriz returned to Mexico to direct to Toluca. This afternoon, the now scarlet technician acknowledged that your european dream It ended sooner than I expected.

“It’s a dream I had, it’s a dream that made me wake up very quickor. I never imagined that everything was so fast and things would happen like this, “he said at a press conference.

Of course, the strategist made it clear that no regrets of any decision taken at the command of the Spanish Second Division team. “We all have lessons, through failures we have. I do not regret anything, on the contrary, it helped me to know other thingsI know there are already in Europe ”, he commented.

Now, a few days from his debut with the Devilson the MX League, Ambriz predicts that will continue to show offensive football that characterizes him and with which he became one of the best Mexican coaches by directing León and achieving the title in Guard1anes 2020.

“They will only see an older Nacho. With one more year to live. Happy and excited about Toluca. It is a spectacle to be in this club, its facilities and people who welcome you well. I am a more mature coach and they know my football idea well, to be protagonists and play you for you to any team. We have to improve in many aspects, it is a team that has a goal and we have to be the owners of the ball and the game ”.

Change of plans due to COVID

Like other Liga MX teams, Toluca has been affected by positive cases of COVID-19 among which the contagion of Leo Fernández stands out. In this regard, the game against Pumas suffered a change of day and time, will now be played on Monday night. This situation diminished the approach of Ambriz, who understands the situation and focuses on recovering his players for the final phase of the championship.

“Yes I changed my approach because I had thought of certain players to play with and I will hardly be able to start with them, but some I will be able to do for the bank. But I am interested in recovering them physically because they have two weeks without training. I prefer to take them to the bank and use them later to better reach the closing, “he said.