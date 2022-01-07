America received a great sign from Nacional by Brian Ocampo

One of the great novels of the winter transfer market heading to the beginning of Clausura 2022 Tournament is undoubtedly the starring Brian Ocampo, perhaps the great desire of Santiago Solari’s America for Liga MX. Yes, no, the ups and downs are constant, but a last-minute signal makes Coapa fans excited.

After the signing of the Uruguayan winger seemed to be heading without complications, after talks and good predisposition from the footballer, a detail complicated the transfer: the footballer’s agent, Paco Casal, requested that the Eagles pay a percentage of the player to the Nacional de Montevideo, which is around four million dollars. This seemed to cool the negotiation.

Although in El Nido it bothered that they request a payment for a free item that ended its contract on December 31, it also hopes are maintained to be able to unblock the situation and fulfill the great desire to nurture the extremes of the team. Y The fans have something to be excited about by the signal that the Uruguayan team sent them.

Brian Ocampo is not on Nacional’s preseason roster. The giant of that country, which also kept the use of a renewal clause on hold, released its payroll through social networks, where finally the name of the footballer does not appear.

“America has everything arranged with Ocampo”

According to the latest information shared by journalist Hernán Castillo through Twitch, “Paco Casal has almost everything arranged with America from Mexico (by Brian Ocampo). If River appears, the people who run it would love it, but the one who loves it the most is America.”