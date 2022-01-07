Ancestral secret, documentary on indigenous medicine

Signal Colombia is proud to present the documentary series Ancient secret which opens the door to the medicine and rituals of eleven indigenous peoples from the American continent and one from Polynesia.

Co-produced with CNTV de Chile and 4direcciones de Colombia, Ancient secret He arrived to transport the public on a journey through 8 different countries of the continent, discovering during the journey the sacred medicinal knowledge that, unlike the modern pharmaceutical industry, does not cure diseases, but rather preserves health.

Directed by Jota Loyola, this series is made up of 12 24-minute chapters in which viewers will witness medicinal rituals that have been kept secret for centuries.

A tribute to indigenous knowledge

Ancient secret It is a production that seeks to pay tribute to the wealth of indigenous knowledge, and at the same time show how it can be put into practice, thus providing benefits in the different forms of knowledge, such as Western European and ancestral American knowledge.

Despite the fact that it is an exchange that is of obvious benefit to both forms of knowledge, indigenous and western cultures suffer deep and complementary problems that have the potential to complement each other, but have not been achieved.

This, because the natives are exiled from their places of origin in response to economic interests, pushing the ancestral secret to run the risk of disappearing, continuing in the mystery for our species.

Ancient secret shows how these communities take care of health, despite this type of disagreement, taking care of the secrets they have kept through rituals with sacred plants.

To achieve this, the series reaches the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil and Chile, visiting communities such as the Aimaras (Bolivia), Pehuenche (Chile), MBYAS (Paraguay), Mayas (Mexico), Huni Kuin (Brazil), Lakota (United States) Muinane (Colombia), among others.

Within each community, the production reveals the guardians of ancestral medicines as traditional scientists, and as people who have kept alive until today the memory of medicine and health care in each of the territories of America, from the deserts, jungles and high mountains of the geography of this continent.

Paradoxically, the guardians of ancient medicine observe how the concept of “development” in the West tends to destroy their environment, and they have decided to share the secrets that can help the world regain its health as a way to stop the destruction.

Despite the installation of forest, mining and agricultural industries that destroy the home of the guardians; And in the face of climate change, soil erosion, deforestation and overpopulation of the planet, this production opens the doors of encounter towards the ancestral medicine of the American indigenous communities as a way of dreaming of healing the open wounds of our species.

Don’t miss out on Signal Colombia Ancient secret, a series to learn from the indigenous communities of the continent and reflect on the self-destructive forms of Western life.