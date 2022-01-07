Andrés Salcedo: history of nicknames for footballers in the Bundesliga – International Football – Sports

Andres Salcedo, a famous Colombian journalist and writer, died this Friday at dawn at the age of 81.

(You may be interested in: Andrés Salcedo, a legend in sports stories, died)

Andres Salcedo He chronicled Bundesliga football for Latin America for 20 years, where he became famous not only for his style and voice but for the ability to invent nicknames for German footballers, creating more than 100.

Salcedo’s seal

Among some of his memorable nicknames, during his broadcasts on Saturdays, some very famous are remembered such as Pierre “Migajita” Littbarsky; Norbert “The Spy Who Came From The Cold” Nachtwe; Franz “Escopetita” Mills or Wolfgang “el Osito” De Beer.

(It may interest you: The novel Novak Djokovic: check on diplomacy and tennis)

Salcedo came to Germany in the 1970s to make a replacement and ultimately became the main voice of the Bundesliga broadcasts for Latin America.

“I asked for a test. I had never narrated soccer, but I had worked in Colombia with Carlos Arturo Rueda, the best narrator. I was his commercial announcer and I learned a lot with him. I was also influenced by a Spaniard who recounted bullfights And it was very poetic and a couple of Chilean rapporteurs. All of this led me to commit the daring to present myself to that ‘casting’. Four days later they told me that Saturday would start with the Cologne-Frankfurt match. At first I thought it was a joke, but then I saw that they had chosen me, “Salcedo said in a note published in 2020 by El País de Uruguay.

More and more nicknames

Andrés Salcedo was born in Barranquilla.

Thomas “The Bean” Hässler, Klaus “Ojitos” Augenthaler, Manfred “Manitú” Kaltz, Olaf “The boy with the combs” Thon or Thomas “Bad Boy” Berthold, were other of his inventions. Nicknames that were almost never obvious, but on the contrary very creative and sometimes inexplicable, or only explainable in Salcedo’s universe.

(Also read: Bomb in Europe: Zidane would go to PSG, according to the French press)

Regarding his creativity for nicknames, Salcedo commented in that note that he was inspired by the nicknames that are put in the neighborhoods, “in the corners of all the cities of Latin America, where popular culture enriches us. As it happened to me when taking my first steps in the San Roque neighborhood of Barranquilla ”.

Other of his famous nicknames were; Karl-Heinz “Little Red Riding Hood” Rummenigge, Lothar “Mateito” Matthaeus, or the famous Palo Hotsmein, among many others.

SPORTS

More sports news

-Tuchel, Guardiola and Mancini, candidates for the best coach of the year

-Peru, rival of Colombia, on alert for cases of covid-19

-Quintero and Cardona, for new airs thinking about the National Team