Announcement of the Colombian National Team to face Honduras – Colombian Soccer – Sports

The Colombia selection She is ready to face 2022 with the challenge of qualifying for the World Cup and getting there, doing a good job.

The first game to prepare for the tough year will be on January 16 in Fort Lauderdale against Honduras, with a base full of players from the local income and reinforcements from the United States and China.

Despite being a Colombian soccer base, it echoes the absence of figures such as Teófilo Gutiérrez, with world-wide experience with the National Team and brand-new champion with Deportivo Cali in December of the immediately previous year.

Likewise, he is not in the so-called Macalister Silva, captain and figure of Millionaires.

This match will serve as preparation for the return of the South American tie to the World Cup where Colombia will face Peru on January 28 and Argentina on February 1.

According to a statement from the Colombian Soccer Federation, the team will gather under the orders of Reinaldo Rueda on January 10 in Barranquilla and will travel to the United States on January 13.

The summoned list

Goalkeepers: Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo (Medellín), Diego Novoa (America), José Luis Chunga (Alianza Petrolera).

Defenders: Andrés Felipe Román (Millionaires), Yerson Candelo (National), Andrés Llinás (Millionaires), Germán Mera (Junior), Homer Martínez (Junior), Álvaro Angulo (Águilas Doradas).

Midfielders: Andrés Felipe Colorado (Deportivo Cali), Daniel Giraldo (Junior), Juan Fernando Quintero (Shenzhen, China), Sebastián Gómez (National), Stiven Vega (Millionaires).

Forwards: Cristian Arango (Los Angeles FC, USA), Fredy Hinestroza (Junior), Harold Preciado (Cali), Miguel Ángel Borja (Junior), Yaser Asprilla (Envigado), Yimmi Chará (Junior).

