Another Bitcoin Crash: Star Cryptocurrency Pierced $ 43,000 and Seeks New Floor

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin lost more than 8% to fall to the area of ​​$ 42,500 per unit, its lowest level since last September.. The collapse of the price, which was already on a downward streak, came immediately after the publication of the minutes of the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed) that revealed a gradual tightening of monetary policy from that country in the immediate future. The monetary data also triggered liquidations of investment positions that were betting on an advance of the star cryptocurrency and other crypto assets, which accelerated the losses.

Fed officials indicated that inflation data and adjusted working conditions could justify an increase in interest rates “earlier or at a faster rate than participants had anticipated”. The minutes of the December 14 and 15 meeting of the bank’s monetary policy committee, they also indicated that the Fed could begin to reduce its balance of USD 8.8 trillion “relatively soon” after raising your benchmark federal funds rate.

The massive sales of Bitcoin coincided with a sharp drop in Wall Street stocks, which hit the technology especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2.7%, and fared worse than the S&P 500 Index, which lost 1.4%, to 4,725 points.

The fall of Bitcoin is another sign that the asset is more like a risk asset than a reserve of value that protects against inflation.

According to Coinglass data cited by Coindesk, Cryptocurrency futures worth more than $ 812 million were settled in the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin broke an estimated support level of $ 46,000 and fell to $ 43,000 on Wednesday.

On the morning of this Thursday, the bleeding moderated but did not stop. Bitcoin reached $ 42,500 during Asian trading hours, after trading above $ 47,000 the day before. Traders took $ 317 million worth of losses on Bitcoin futures alone. Coinglass data showed that 87% of those positions were betting on higher price movements.

Liquidations occur when an exchange forcibly closes a trader’s leveraged position – as investments with borrowed money are called – as a security mechanism due to a partial or total loss of initial margin. This occurs mainly in futures trades, which only track asset prices, as opposed to spot trades, in which traders own the real assets and are not at risk of accumulating unmanageable debts.

Liquidations force even faster and more significant declines in assets, as they generate more supply of cryptocurrencies.

More than 87% of the USD 800 million in liquidations occurred in long positions, which are futures contracts in which traders bet on a price increase. Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx posted $ 241 million in liquidations, the most among major exchanges, while Binance traders took $ 236 million in losses.

Not only Bitcoin suffered. Futures on Ether, the native currency of the Ethereum network founded by Vitalik Buterin, registered more than USD 164 million in liquidations, always according to data from Coinglass. Similar movements were seen in futures of Sol and XRP, alternative cryptocurrencies.

Ether was down 4.6%, up to $ 3,640. Many other altcoins fared worse: Solana fell 6.3% at 158 ​​dollars, Cardano 5.4% at $ 1.25 and Terra 7.4% about $ 80.

Bitcoin’s slide is another sign that the asset is more like a risky asset than a store of value that protects against inflation, or like “digital gold,” as its proponents argue.

Bitcoin’s limited supply of 21 million coins means that it cannot depreciate like fiat currencies, which are vulnerable to inflation and loss of purchasing power, Bitcoin enthusiasts argue. But it has not held up, at least in the short term, and has come under pressure from the Fed and other central banks that have cut excess liquidity measures and prepared markets to raise rates this year.

