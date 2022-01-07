Antonio Brown will be able to play NFL Playoffs after abandoning Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the NFL is waiting for him to sanction him for his incident in New Jersey, the reality is that the receiver could even make it to the Super Bowl.

The controversy has subsided in the National Football League (NFL), then after four days of telling and telling, finally Tampa bay buccaneers made the receiver’s dismissal official Antonio Brown, after abandoning his team in the game against New York Jets for Matchday 17 of the 2021-22 season.

Thus, his third experience in a team has ended in the worst way, after his steps through Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, where he played 15 regular season games, plus four in the Playoffs, due to penalties and injuries, where he won a Super bowl.

However, the controversy is far from over, and it is that although Brown will not play with the Buccaneers again, and his friend Tom brady, the question arises as to whether may be part of another team in the NFL Postseason, well we answer it in Bolavip.

Can Antonio Brown play for another team?



After being fired from the Florida franchise, the receiver has entered the list of waivers, where teams, from the worst to the best placed in the season, could claim him and take the contract he had, which has little more than $ 100 thousand dollars.

If until 4:00 PM (Eastern Time) you are not called by a team, will officially become a free agent, and will be able to sign with any team at any time in the NFL Playoffs, until the pre-Super Bowl LVI, even being able to reach the Super Bowl again. Although you do not believe it!