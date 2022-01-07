Araújo has undergone successful surgery for his injury in …

News has already come out from the infirmary of the Camp Nou regarding the surgical intervention of Ronald Araújo. The defender suffered a fracture in the second and third metacarpal of his right hand, and will be out against Granada. His evolution will mark his availability for Xavi Hernández, who will continue to ‘maneuver’ with the Barça squad.

The Uruguayan’s injury adds to the more than 15 absences that the coach has to date, who will have to go back to the quarry to be able to complete the first team bench on his visit this Saturday to the New Los Cármenes Stadium. The culé team has had to continuously rotate the rear to adjust it to the needs of each game, which has meant a setback in the game plan of Egarense.

Despite this, the Barcelona team could recover up to seven pieces for the match. There are still several players who are waiting for their negatives in the last PCR test that was carried out this Friday. In the best of cases, the coach will be able to count on replacements that add to the squad and allow the team to continue with the good streak of matches that the squad has been doing.

Here is the official statement on the FC Barcelona Twitter account:

MEDICAL RELEASE ❗ Ronald Araujo has been successfully operated on for a fracture in the second and third metacarpal of his right hand. It is low and the evolution will mark its availability pic.twitter.com/FFVHaNChVz – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 7, 2022

Not everything is bad’

However, not all the news is negative in Barcelona. Memphis Depay could be made available to the technician again, while Ansu Fati He is already fully recovered in training and it will be returned to the courts after more than two months of inactivity. Robert Moreno’s team is eight points behind Barcelona, ​​so it will look for a victory to continue climbing positions and get closer to European positions.