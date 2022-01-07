Araújo will undergo surgery and De Jong could …

It seems that the bad news in the environment of FC Barcelona does not stop falling. Ronald Araújo He came out with discomfort in his right hand at half time against Linares for the Copa del Rey. Frenkie de Jongwhich came in replacement of Riqui Puig During the break, he also had to leave the pitch after 29 minutes due to a pain in one of his legs. Now, the institution’s medical statement has revealed the official situation of both players.

The Uruguayan defender has a fracture in the second and third metacarpal of his right hand, and will be operated on this Friday. The person in charge of the operation will be Dr. Xavier Mir, and will be under the supervision of the institution’s medical services. Once it has concluded, the entity will provide a new statement where the status of the player will be reported.

For his part, the Dutch midfielder has suffered an elongation in the soleus of his left leg, and very possibly it will be low against Granada. The notification from the Blaugrana infirmary adds that the evolution of his injury will mark his availability for Xavi Hernández. Frenkie was the seventh player with the most playing time in 2021 worldwide, with more than 5,800 minutesdivided into 68 games (56 with Barça and 12 with their national team).

Here is the official publication of Barça on its Twitter account:

A ‘carousel’ of sensations

Xavi has had to ‘do magic’ with the team thanks to the amount of injuries he has had since he took the culé bench. There are already 15 casualties for the Egarense coach, who hopes to recover several of his revulsives in the coming weeks to cope with the tight schedule in January. Ansu Fati Y Memphis Depay should return to Granada, while Pedri It is still pending approval to start having minutes.