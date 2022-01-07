Argentina will send a delegation to Ortega’s inauguration. These are the other countries that will attend

The ambassador of Argentina in Nicaragua, Mateo Daniel Capitanich, confirmed this Thursday to LA PRENSA that the government of Alberto Fernández will send a representation to the “inauguration” of the dictator Daniel Ortega and his “co-governor” Rosario Murillo, who will remain in the power for five more years at the cost of repression.

The event will be on January 10, in Managua. «We are waiting for the confirmation of the person who will attend on behalf of Argentina. Someone from the government level will attend, but could not confirm who the person would be, “Capitanich told this newspaper.

The Argentine diplomat also confirmed that in Managua there are already representatives of other political spaces in Argentina who will attend the event organized by the Ortega Murillo regime.

“Right now there are other representatives from Argentina. In reality, Argentina has a government coalition, let’s say, apart from the Justicialista Party, so there are also representatives of some political spaces that make up the Frente de Todos who are already in Managua, but we are also waiting for government representations, “he said. Capitanich.

Argentina was unaware of the Nicaraguan electoral process

On November 12, 2021, the Government of Argentina, led by Fernández – considered a left-wing socialist ideology – It was one of the 25 countries that supported the resolution of the OAS General Assembly that declared the elections of November 7 in Nicaragua illegitimate, Through which Ortega and Rosario Murillo decided to stay in power for at least five more years based on repression.

“Declare that, in the obvious circumstances, the elections of November 7 in Nicaragua were not free, fair or transparent and do not have democratic legitimacy,” concludes the Resolution, which Argentina supported.

LA PRENSA consulted Capitanich about this turn of attending Ortega’s inauguration, after having supported the declaration of illegitimacy of the electoral process, but he declined to answer.

“I do not want to meddle on these issues, it is a matter that is handled only by the Foreign Ministry, which we do not have the authorization to speak,” said the Argentine ambassador.

It is worth mentioning that last December 8, The Permanent Council of the OAS, approved with 25 votes in favor another resolution, in which it affirms that Nicaragua does not respect its commitments to the Inter-American Democratic Charter and that asks the regime to accept a high-level mission to help lead the implementation of comprehensive electoral reforms in the country, but this last time Argentina abstained from voting.

This is a club of “autocrats” and “clueless” Ortega, says analyst

The designated vice president Rosario Murillo reported this Thursday that the countries that so far confirmed their accompaniment to the swearing-in ceremony on January 10, which will be held in the Plaza de la Revolución and will be broadcast on the national network are: Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Belize.

At the government level, which are represented by both the Heads of States and Foreign Ministers, Murillo, indicated that Mexico and Argentina will attend, as well as the Secretary of ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty) .

Regarding the guests of the regime, the political analyst, Eliseo Núñez, opined that “Ortega got himself a club of autocrats and clueless; Most of them come because they are autocrats like him, in the case of Syria, China, Cambodia, Turkey, Belarus, Angola itself and North Korea.

Outside the region, he said that they will attend: China, Russia, Palestine, Sarahuí Arab Republic, India, Turkey, Belarus, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Angola, North Korea, Syria, Egypt and Malaysia. Murillo, indicated that “there are more than 300 companions of parties, onanisms, associations” who will attend the event.

In the case of Egypt and Malaysia “I think because they are clueless (they will attend) that they do not know what they are getting into,” said Núñez.

Will an official US delegation attend?

Murillo also mentioned that they will have companions from the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, among other European countries that have yet to be confirmed.

“With so many difficulties with flights and tests (of Covid-19), because let us remember that the pandemic and its new manifestation have stunned the European capitals, but hey, we hope that the colleagues who already had their reservations, their flights will reach time to be all together, “said Murillo in his speech.

According to Núñez, it will be necessary to see if the delegations that will attend are official delegations “because many times they say that they are official delegations and what arrives is a civil society group that belongs to those countries,” he said.

«Basically we see an Ortega believing that the world is divided into east and west, yearning to see the Soviet Union again, and now he replaces it with a mixture of Russia and China, and that he believes that those are the ones who are going to dominate the world, just as he opted for the Soviet Union in the eighties and was wrong, he is still making a mistake right now, “said the analyst.

Spain will not attend Ortega’s inauguration

The Government of Spain, led by President Pedro Sánchez, will not send any representation to Ortega’s inauguration, as confirmed by diplomatic sources to the Europa Press agency on Wednesday.

In the same way, the Diplomatic Information Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain confirmed to the digital medium Despacho 505 that “we inform (the Government) that there will be no Spanish presence at this event.”

Until now, the Spanish government is the only one that has publicly stated that they will not attend Ortega’s inauguration.

«The case of Spain is very significant for two things, first, because Spain has had a policy of not seeing ideology or political position in Latin America in order to prioritize the relationship with Latin American countries, then, for the first time, it breaks this he has been practicing it for many years, ”argued Núñez.

Secondly, he pointed out that “Spain is the link that the European Union (EU) establishes with Latin America, that is to say, that on Latin American issues the voice of Spain is the first heard in Europe, it does not mean that the voices are not heard. others, but really to those who have been given the task of attending to Latin America, then the fact that they do not come has a meaning in the Spanish political dimension and in the European political dimension, in both, “he added.

Spain was one of the first countries to speak out and describe the electoral process as a “mockery” of the Nicaraguan people. In the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Spanish government assumed that «Considers these elections a mockery and denounces that their celebration does not reflect the genuine will of the Nicaraguan people, which Ortega has deprived of the free and full exercise of his voting rights.