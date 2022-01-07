Attraction, controversy and even shots by the statue of an erotic huaco in Trujillo | Moche culture | PERU

According to the criteria of Know more

The replica of a ceramics from the old Moche culture, which existed between 150 and 700 AD. C. on the north coast of the country, has caused controversy and even shootings in Trujillo. The huaco of fertility or erotic huaco, as they have called it, it is a statue that was placed in the first days of this year in one of the road accesses to the huacas del Sol y la Luna, in the district of Moche

Since it was installed, the statue of this Moche character has attracted tourists and residents of the city. Men and women of all ages arrive, joke around, take pictures, climb the statue and continue on its route. Other people, from social networks or in situ, have spoken out against its exhibition.

The district municipality of Moche, in Trujillo, installed a replica of an erotic Moche huaco. In this video we collect impressions from visitors and the mayor himself, Arturo Fernández.

Trade visited this attraction that is located exactly on the Santa Rosa highway, about 15 minutes by car from the main square of Trujillo. This huaco has caused such a stir that it has even touched, it is presumed, the always muddy terrain of politics and also that of crime. A few days after being installed, in the early hours of the morning, three unknown men attacked the statue in the presence of a watchman who could do little, since the subjects fired into the air during their flight.

What do visitors say?

Oriana Gamboa, a young university student from the city, said very seriously that she thought “incredible“The statue, but felt sorry that they tried to destroy it. Her friend, Jennifer Ángeles, also said – perhaps a little more smiling – that the statue looks like “surprising”And he was encouraged to say that people should feel pride more than shame.

Some visitors graciously take the sculpture and pay reverence to this replica of a huaco that would symbolize fertility. (Photo: El Comercio / Óscar Paz Campuzano)

“The Moches worshiped this type of image. It is part of our culture, of our past. Instead of being ashamed, we should be proud of these kinds of representations. About the children seeing it, I think it’s not bad. Everything is in education. This is not morbid, it is part of our culture. People I know have taken it very well“Said the young woman.

Dayana Castillo, another young woman who came to see the statue, also defended the cultural importance of the monument. “ It is a work of the Moche culture“, He said and asked the” demure “people to appreciate the work .

Those who criticize the placement of the erotic huaco shoot from various angles. Some believe that it is a ridicule of Moche symbolism and an attack on culture. Others opined on social media that the sculpture is “lacking.” The protection of children is another of the arguments launched. Those who criticize her have also wondered how much all this may have cost the commune.

Response of the municipality

The district mayor of Moche, Arturo Fernández, explained to El Comercio that the work was made by the plastic artist Paco Calderón with the support of a company and the municipality only gave him permission to install it. What the municipality did pay for is another sculpture, that of a mochera with a full theological soup, a typical dish of the district, which is a few meters from the so-called huaco de la fertility. This cost S / 5 thousand, but fame has eluded him for now.

According to their vision of things, people have received the sculpture very well, because they understand that it is not about morbidness or pornography, but about a Moche representation of fertility. He said that yesterday a man asked his partner to marry him, under the blessing of this character.

“The Moches did not see it as a sexual issue, but as a fertilization. This is a replica of an original huaco. The population has responded very well. They come for the photo and you already make him smile. Everyone has problems, but you come here and you blush, you laugh with your partner“Said Mayor Fernández.

The mayor of Moche, Arturo Fernández, announced that he will build 50 more statues (Photo: El Comercio / Óscar Paz Campuzano)

Unknown persons attacked the sculpture last Tuesday morning. They used a stick to break it. The subjects fired several shots when leaving the place, they counted serene from the district of Moche, in the province of Trujillo. (Photo: El Comercio / Óscar Paz Campuzano)

Another aspect that he considers important is the generation of work. He says that the restaurants are full from Monday to Sunday, that next to the sculpture a traditional Moche chicha de jora business has been set up and invited artisans to bring their products to that point in the district. “The moches continue to feed us and give us work”.

Regarding the attack on the monument, he said that two years ago a political group from the city attacked another of his works. The mayor of Moche affirms that he will put up 50 more huacos: Moche warriors and births, and “some surprises.” Each statue will cost between S / 5 thousand and S / 15 thousand, although, wholesale, it would come out less, says this district mayor who has not infrequently starred in controversy: he fought with his councilors, recommended not to be unfaithful in a pandemic, he rebelled to quarantine, he promoted taking chlorine dioxide and opposed the vaccine. The erotic huaco is only his most recent work.

International media have reported on the installation of this replica of an erotic Moche huaco (El Comercio / Óscar Paz Campuzano)

Art and sexuality in the Moche

Trade spoke with him archaeologist Carlos Rengifo, researcher at the National University of Trujillo in the archaeological project of the huacas del Sol y la Luna. As he explained, in the Moche culture there are huacos of all kinds: naturalists, warriors, prisoners and also intimate and sexual scenes. “There are not only copulation huacos, but also childbirth scenes”.

Man seated on a throne exhibiting his virile member. This archaeological piece is in the Larco Museum, in Lima.

In the excavations of the huacas de moche some erotic huacos have been found, the majority in tombs. “We could hardly imagine that the Mochicas were exhibiting these things, because almost all these erotic vessels or those of warriors or prisoners were in tombs. This suggests that they were not for the public audience but rather for a divine audience.”, He explained.

Food and reproduction are the pillars of any society and it should have been for the Moche as well. “They recognized that reproduction was a pillar of sustaining society. And surely from that, they would give it some figurative meaning, perhaps representations of fertility, but we cannot get into the heads of the Mochicas to know exactly what they thought. ”.

What cannot be argued is that the Moche had no problem depicting erotic scenes in their art. “Perhaps it was a subject that was within his artistic repertoire. Art also has a certain degree of taboo, but depending on what context. This type of representations of the Mochicas were directed to the tombs. That means that they were not, possibly, for the standing people, but for the world of the dead or the world of the divinities”.

Regarding whether the replica installed by the municipality represents a fertility huaco, Rengifo says that it is not possible to know. “As far as we get is to see that these representations were within the artistic repertoire of the Mochicas. What did you think of these representations or what representations they had is difficult or impossible to know”.

