Autotest will allow early treatment against Covid-19, says doctor

Isabel Nel, a specialist in family medicine, established her position in favor of the use of the self-test to be able to arrive more quickly at a timely treatment against Covid-19 .

“In first world countries, the self-test is being used for a preventive diagnosis. This can allow to quickly start a treatment,” he indicated in contact with Monumental 1080 AM.

In this sense, he considered it necessary to have this type of options to mitigate the spread of the virus, since the contagion occurs precisely because patients access the tests to detect the coronavirus very late.

“People must have other options, they cannot be calling only 154 and that they give them a turn just in three or four days, while they are already spreading the virus,” he questioned and insisted that the ideal is that the patient can undergo a test with the appearance of the first symptoms.

Service 154, for scheduling swabs, was intermittently due to the high demand for calls. From an average of 1,200 calls a day, it rose to 4,000.

You can read: Covid-19: Laboratories warn that self-test will not serve for official procedures

What happens in the country with the use of these tests is more of a technical issue, since some tests can only be carried out by a professional.

The authorization in Paraguay of the rapid self-tests of Covid-19 was given on September 23, 2021, after a request from the pharmacy chains that sought to introduce them to our country. Since then, they have been sold freely in pharmacies in Paraguay.

From the Paraguayan Chamber of Owners of Private Laboratories (Caprolab), they stated that the self-test is a merely indicative test and warned that it will not serve for official procedures. Also, they warned that sampling is one of the most serious problems that can exist for a good analysis and that it must be taken by an experienced person.