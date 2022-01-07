Ayuso shares his management of the pandemic with the mayor of New York

Isabel Díaz Ayuso continues to cultivate her international projection, this time holding a meeting with the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, to discuss the respective approaches to address the pandemic. As it has become known, Adams has been very interested in knowing two of the milestones of the management carried out by the president of the Community of Madrid, such as the Isabel Zendal Nurse Hospital or the Vigía program for monitoring wastewater, which has already been exported. among others, to Peru.

Likewise, as reported by sources from the regional Executive, both exchanged points of view when it comes to “balancing the economy and health” -with the Madrid government’s determined commitment to take all possible activity abroad where the omicron variant loses its capacity contagion- as well as the way in which the return to the classroom will take place on Monday after Christmas holidays.

Democrat Eric Adams, the second black mayor of New York, took office just five days ago after winning the elections last November and the reception for the Madrid leader is one of the first he has held as councilor of the Big Apple if Well, both have been summoned for a possible second meeting in Madrid.





Ayuso’s projection abroad has been incontestable since the last elections in May, being the subject of fifty interviews and reports. The last, and most commented, was the article by columnist Henry Olsen published in The Washington Post in which the Madrilenian is defined as the “heroine of Madrid”: “Conservatives looking for an intelligent, serious and principled leader should pay attention in this rising star of Spain “, concludes the text.