Barcelona SC “definitively” desists from hiring Joao Ortiz, who “is not Toni Kroos either” | National Championship | sports

The yellows wanted to incorporate the midfielder by 2022, but the negotiations never came to fruition with Delfín.

So much Carlos Alfaro Moreno as Aquiles Álvarez Henriques, president and sports vice president of Barcelona Sporting Club, respectively, confirmed that they will no longer seek the incorporation of the Ecuadorian midfielder Joao ortiz, despite the fact that the Canarian owner himself affirmed that Ortiz had the intention of dressing in yellow in 2022. However, the negotiations with Delfín did not reach a successful conclusion, and the bullfighting managers will seek and analyze “other options”, since Ortiz “is not Toni Kroos either.”

“Joao Ortiz goes out of his way to play in Barcelona and says it every moment. He (Ortiz) fixed his contractual situation with us very quickly, showing an enormous desire to participate in our institution, but not the other party who owns his pass (Delfín), “said Alfaro Moreno during an interview with GolTV.

“Today we have made the decision that we permanently leave the hiring of Joao Ortiz. We are going to continue analyzing some options. Unfortunately, we feel a bit disappointed, “added the manager.

The Beto He recalled a very similar situation that he experienced in 2020 with the failed signing of central defender Moisés Corozo. “Every time something has happened to us, it has been for some special issue. It happened to us in the first year (of management) with another player (Corozo) who decided to take another course (Liga de Quito), and in the end we ended up going around the Olympics ”, he launched.

Alfaro Moreno also confirmed that the position taken is irreversible, since “values, integrity and the word are above all things.”

“We feel used when it comes to speculating with the interest or interests of other teams,” concluded the former Argentine-Ecuadorian soccer player.

‘It’s not Toni Kroos either’

Aquiles Álvarez Henriques was another of the directors of Barcelona who made public the intention of no longer going to the charge for the steering wheel of Delfín. The leader used his Twitter account to communicate that “no one will be above Barcelona” and invite fans to “rate” the squad that is being formed for 2022.

No player, no manager, no DT, no one will ever be above @BarcelonaSC . Barcelona has built a competitive team, as always. Enough of falling in love with players, let’s support the team, let’s value the squad we have. – Aquiles Alvarez Henriques (@aquilesalvarez) January 7, 2022

This opinion received a response from a follower who asked him if he no longer considered it necessary to look for players for the midfield, to which Álvarez answered yes, “but Ortiz is not Toni Kross either.”

According to this newspaper, Ortiz, who played all the games of the 2021 championship and recorded a goal and four assists, is close to fixing his relationship with the Quito League. (D)