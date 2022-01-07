Baseball reports missing Cuban prospect Yunior Tur

Various media recently announced that Yunior Tur would be missing Well, his whereabouts have not been known for a few days. Tur is considered one of the best pitcher prospects of the Cuban National Baseball Series and it has aroused interest in organizations of the Mexican Pacific League (LMP).
The medium swingcompleto.com reported this Thursday, January 6, that Yunior Tur would be found as a disappeared person, since sources close to him report that his whereabouts have not been known for days.
The Santiago de Cuba native pitcher did not attend a meeting corresponding to the presentation of the 61st edition of the National Series, despite the fact that his name was on the list of players for the ‘Avispas’ team, according to reports.
In social networks it has been said that the young man’s departure from the island would be an option to consider as part of the player’s attempts to get a better life, work and sports opportunity.
Yunior Tur aroused the interest of organizations of the Mexican Pacific League (LMP) such as the Charros de Jalisco, who at the time would have asked for him with the intention of taking his services.
adda lavalle
