Belinda turns up the heat from the beach in this tight swimsuit

Admin 55 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 16 Views

The naturalized Mexican singer and actress Belinda 29-year-old will have her wedding with her boyfriend, the regional singer Christian nodal, in the coming weeks, but these days the couple enjoy a few days in the Colombian Caribbean with the family of the regional singer.

Belinda. Source: Terra file

Belinda She premiered her year on Instagram where she accumulates more than 14 million followers from all latitudes with a photo in which she is seen from the back walking on the beach and taking air from the sea. She only limited herself to writing “2022” next to the postcard in which she wears a bikini in light blue tones.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Yahir asks for financial help after family accident; “They are in very poor health,” he says

Again Yahir faces a very difficult family situation, through a video that he shared on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved