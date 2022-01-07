Belinda turns up the heat from the beach in this tight swimsuit

The naturalized Mexican singer and actress Belinda 29-year-old will have her wedding with her boyfriend, the regional singer Christian nodal, in the coming weeks, but these days the couple enjoy a few days in the Colombian Caribbean with the family of the regional singer.

Belinda. Source: Terra file

Belinda She premiered her year on Instagram where she accumulates more than 14 million followers from all latitudes with a photo in which she is seen from the back walking on the beach and taking air from the sea. She only limited herself to writing “2022” next to the postcard in which she wears a bikini in light blue tones.

Related news

Belinda. Source: instagram @belindapop

Now Belinda He returned to the social network and raised the temperature with another image in which he boasts his great body product of physical exercise and good nutrition. She wears a deep green one-piece swimsuit with a prominent neckline that includes a black zipper.

Belinda. Source: instagram @belindapop

The postcard was accompanied only by a green heart at the same time as Belinda she poses with the sun in front of her and her blonde hair down on the beaches of Cartegas de Indias. The publication has already reached more than 500 thousand likes and thousands of comments from his fans and colleagues that highlight his figure.

Belinda. Source: instagram @belindapop

Belinda She posed with this swimsuit that her fans calculate that the wise men gave her and lit up the little camera’s social network with her sensual gaze. “You are perfectly beautiful in every way”; “the eternal princess of Latin pop”; “goddess” “beautiful”; “Why do you have it all babyeeee?” were some of the comments he received.