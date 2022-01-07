Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape was released on bail

2022-01-07
Manchester City’s French international defender Benjamin Mendy, accused of seven rapes and one sexual assault, was released on bail by British justice on Friday with precautionary measures including the delivery of his passport.
Judge Patrick Thompson decided in a hearing at the Court of Chester, in the north-west of England, to release the 27-year-old player, world champion in 2018, who had been in preventive detention since the end of August.
Accused of seven rapes, he is transferred to a maximum security prison
Mendy, who was charged by five women with seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault, has been in pretrial detention since he was arrested and charged on August 26.
His trial will not take place until at least June, according to Thompson, and Mendy is due to appear again for a hearing on January 24.
The footballer went to Manchester City in 2017 for 52 million pounds ($ 70 million) from Monaco and has made 75 appearances for the English team, but his playing time has been limited by injuries and loss of form.
The last of his 10 calls for France took place in November 2019. The left-back won the World Cup with France in 2018.
After his arrest, he was suspended by the Premier League champion club pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.
Mendy was held at Altcourse Prison in Liverpool before being recently transferred to a Manchester prison.